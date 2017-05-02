Speedway Children’s Charities set to host annual golf tournament

The Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities will host the 15th annual Drive for Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, June 5, to raise funds for a great cause.

The event will take place at Bear’s Best Las Vegas, a one-of-a-kind Jack Nicklaus-designed course, and Speedway Children’s Charities’ Las Vegas Chapter will receive all proceeds from the tournament.

Nicklaus selected 18 holes from his more than 200 course designs worldwide and put them into one extraordinary round of golf at Bear’s Best. Located in the upscale, exclusive Ridges neighborhood of the master-planned community of Summerlin, Bear’s Best is a high-end, daily fee public course focused on providing the best possible Las Vegas golf experience.

The entry fee is $1,000 per foursome or $250 for individuals, and players will receive a round of golf, golf cart use, unlimited range balls, continental breakfast, awards lunch, gifts and goodie bags. Complimentary chair massages from Spa Costa Del Sur at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa and a ball drop, courtesy of Maverick Helicopters, are just part of the extras that will be available to participants.

The event is sponsored by Las Vegas Motor Speedway and ESPN Radio Las Vegas. Registration begins at 7 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m., and the tournament features a scramble format. Players will be asked to provide their handicap index when registering.

“What’s better than taking a day off from work, playing golf and raising money to help children?” SCC Las Vegas Chapter Director Paulette Anderson said. “We are excited to celebrate our 15th annual Drive for Charity at a course as prestigious as Bear’s Best, and we know everyone who plays will have a great time. It’s going to be a wonderful day, and we urge everyone to come out and tee it up for a great cause.”

The tournament also will include a raffle, with prizes ranging from golf foursomes to spa packages and NASCAR tickets, as well as a live auction and sandwich samples courtesy of Jimmy John’s.

The event helps SCC support children in need in Southern Nevada, and the charity donated more than $243,000 to 57 different charities in 2016. To register, contact Paulette Anderson at 702.632.8242 or log on to the SCC Las Vegas website for more information.