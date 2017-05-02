Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino to Kick Off Triple Crown with Derby Central

Expert analysis and handicapping advice for horse racing’s biggest day Friday, May 5 from noon to 3:30 p.m.

“And they’re off!”

Join horseracing analysts and expert handicappers for DERBY CENTRAL at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino to kick off horseracing’s biggest day and the commencement of the Triple Crown. Held inside the world’s largest Race & Sports SuperBook, home to more than 4,488 square feet of state-of-the-art HD video screens, on Friday, May 5 from noon to 3:30 p.m., DERBY CENTRAL will provide attendees with an expert look at the Kentucky Derby field and free horseracing handicapping advice.

DERBY CENTRAL highlights include:

Handicapping Experts – Kentucky Derby handicapping advice from Race & Sports SuperBook house handicapping experts, including:

Richard Eng – Author & Turf Editor from the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dave Valento – Creator of the popular Track Phantom Analysis Shee

Fan Seminar – Held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. , the DERBY CENTRAL Fan Seminar will feature experts reviewing the Kentucky Oaks, Kentucky Derby and other race highlights

The chance to win great prizes

For additional information on Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, visit www.WestgateVegas.com. All guests inside the Race & Sports SuperBook and casino areas must be 21 years or older. Follow the SuperBook on Twitter @LVSuperBook for the latest news surrounding the world’s largest race & Sports SuperBook.

