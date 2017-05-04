Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Friday May 5

Cabo Wabo will offer rockin’ drink specials, including the Cabo Flight, three sample shots of different Cabo Wabo tequilas, including blanco, reposado and anejo, priced at $21. If you’re in the mood for more than booze, live music will be played throughout the day and signature dishes, such as the nacho platter, made with a house cheese blend, refried beans, jalapeño, Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole, priced at $14.95 will also be available.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, located in Downtown Summerlin, will host an all-day fiesta to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. The celebration will feature live music, including a mariachi band; authentic Mexican food; and specials on over 40 kinds of tequila and hand-crafted margaritas. A patio party, located adjacent to the restaurant, will keep the party going into the evening. Marachis perform from noon to 5 p.m. and country singer Siana King performs from 8 p.m. to midnight. Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant is located Downtown Summerlin, 11020 Lavender Hill Drive.

Cantina Laredo, Las Vegas’ choice destination for modern Mexican cuisine is once again throwing the hottest party in town in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Friday, May 5.

Available now through the holiday and priced at $12 each, patrons can sip on limited-time only libations, including:

Blood Orange ‘Rita: 1800 Silver Tequila, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, Monin Blood Orange Syrup, margarita mix and cranberry juice, topped with a dehydrated blood orange slice

La Favorita: Espolón Reposado Tequila, fresh orange juice and margarita mix, topped with a Grand Marnier lime boat float

Tajin Watermelon 'Rita: Sauza Cucumber Chili Tequila, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Monin Agave Syrup, triple sec, fresh lemon and lime juice and served with a Tajin-Himalayan sea salt rim and watermelon cubes

On Friday, May 5, Cantina Laredo will offer the crowd-favorite Cinco ‘Rita for only $5 (originally $11.50) as well as $3 import and $2 domestic beers. Happy hour specials will be available all day and feature dishes such as: Quesadillas al Carbon ($6), Ahi Tuna Tacos ($5), Carnitas Sliders ($5), Camaron Y Chorizo Empanadas (5) and more.

Party-goers will be treated to live entertainment, including a live Mariachi band scheduled A new addition to the party this year is Benny the Burro, an 8-foot tall piñata, which will be filled with prizes such as gift cards, shirts, hats and more. Guests who purchase a holiday cocktail will receive an opportunity at bat to win.

Cantina Laredo and PKWY Tavern are located at Tivoli Village, 430 S. Rampart Drive.