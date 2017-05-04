Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these tasty dishes and drinks

Cinco de Mayo is a celebration held on May 5 to commemorate the Mexican Army’s unlikely victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. In the United States, Cinco de Mayo has taken on a significance beyond that in Mexico since the date has become associated with the celebration of Mexican-American culture. In Mexico, the commemoration of the battle continues to be mostly ceremonial, such as through military parades. In the United States, Cinco de Mayo is sometimes mistaken to be Mexico’s Independence Day—the most important national holiday in Mexico—which is celebrated on September 16, commemorating the Cry of Dolores that initiated the war of Mexican independence from Spain.

So Friday May 5 is the day to go out and celebrate!

Table 34 Las Vegas Chef Wes Kendrick has create a menu including Crispy Fried Shrimp Tacos with slaw, red pepper aioli, lime and a mixed green salad with mango vinaigrette ($14.75).

Pasta Shop, Ristorante & Art Gallery, is celebrating the colors and flavors of Mexico with Executive Chef Edwin Martinez menu including Tomato Basil Polenta with classic Mexican cornmeal baked with cheese and roasted nuts in a light tomato sauce and garnished with fresh basil ($8.95). Try Spinach Diablo made with spinach linguini pasta tossed in a spicy red sauce served with grilled black tiger shrimp ($28.95) or Fiesta Salad with mixed wild greens with vine ripened Mexican mangos and avocado in a citrus vinagrette ($14.95).

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with music and dance at The LINQ Promenade. Party-goers will enjoy a live band covering popular songs with a Mariachi flair, accompanied by traditional Mariachi dancers and festive décor.

At The High Roller Observation Wheel, the popular Happy Half Hour will transform into a Tequila Takeover where Sauza Blue will host in-cabin demonstrations on how to make the perfect margarita. Happy Half Hour is one 30-minute rotation with an in-cabin open bar. Happy Half Hour tickets can be purchased here. In addition, come sunset, The High Roller Observation Wheel will be lit red, green and white throughout the evening.

The Fountain Stage will serve as the heart of the party and feature live entertainment. Numerous food and beverage establishments will offer Cinco de Mayo specials, including:

ameriCAN Beer and Cocktails

On Friday, May 5 the Cinco de Mayo festivities carry on at The LINQ Promenade with Mexican canned beer specials throughout the day.

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

$20 “Breakfast and Buzz” featuring two Egg and Chorizo Tacos and 32-oz housemade Modelo micheladas served in a 32-ounce Chayo Pilsner souvenir cup that can be refilled for $10 with any draft beer

$5 16-oz. draft beers (Modelo, Negra Modelo, Corona Light and Pacifico).

$5 tall Corona Cans

$8 shot of Patron Silver

$16 32-oz mega-drafts of Modelo, Negra Modelo, Corona Light and Pacifico in a souvenir cup

$20 32-oz. frozen margaritas

Street tacos and Mexican street corn

Flour & Barley – Brick Oven Pizza

$19 Carne Asada Pie topped with ranchero salsa, carne asada, pico de gallo, queso fresco and fresh cilantro, topped with a creme drizzle. This special will run from through Monday, May 8.

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar

$19.50 Guy’s Loaded Carne Asada Fries

$10 Modelo draft and a shot of Patrón

Jaburritos

$5 sangria and Modelo all day for the holiday

Off the Strip

Inside

Soup of the Day – Pozole

$15 chicken rolled tacos (5 per order) with guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese

$16 shrimp ceviche served with tri-color tortilla chips

$18 Chilaquiles Skillet (breakfast only) – diced carne asada, queso fresco, shredded cheddar, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and two fried eggs

Outside

Chicken Rolled Tacos

Churros

All specials above will be available May 5 through May 7.

O’Sheas

$30 Corona 5-bottle bucket specials

$10 Sauza Margarita specials

Junior Mariachi Band

Promo models with a tequila ice luge

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Casamigos Margarita Cupcake, loaded with George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s small-batch tequila, available May 1-31.

Virgil’s