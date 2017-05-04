Celebrate With Nacho Daddy at the Ultimate Cinco de Mayo Party and Give Back to The Community

West Sahara Location Holds Cinco de Mayo Party and Ups Total of Meals Donated to Three Square to 250,000 in 16 Months

Whether it’s celebrating Cinco de Mayo or its ongoing commitment to the community, Nacho Daddy knows how to party! This Cinco de Mayo on Friday, May 5, Nacho Daddy at Village Square, 9560 W. Sahara Ave. enlists the community to celebrate the holiday while giving back. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nacho Daddy will hold a spicy Cinco de Mayo party while encouraging donations to their charitable partner, Three Square. During this event, guests can bring monetary donations or items from the nonprofit’s wish list while enjoying Nacho Daddy fare. Nacho Daddy’s outdoor party features $2 street tacos and Mexican street corn, $4 beer, $6 margaritas and, of course, plenty of their signature scorpion shots. Party-goers can also try their luck with a raffle for exclusive Nacho Daddy gear and other prizes, enjoy fun games like cornhole and extreme Jenga, see Nacho Daddy’s celeb fans and rock out to live music from 5 to 8 p.m.

As part of Nacho Daddy’s commitment to the Las Vegas community, the group will also present a check at noon to local organization, Three Square, for another 140,000 meals to help Las Vegans who are food insecure, bringing the total to more than 250,000 meals donated in just over one year. In 2016, Nacho Daddy started the “Buy a Meal, Give a Meal” program at all three restaurants, which provides assistance to those in need in Southern Nevada.

During the celebration, guests are encouraged to bring donations to Three Square. Every person donating will receive a free beer or margarita (one per customer). In addition to monetary donations, Three Square is in need of a variety of items including meat/high protein – canned meats, fish, spam and stew, mac & cheese, soups, rice, beans; dairy – canned and powdered milk; breads/cereals – baking mixes, cereals, oatmeal, flour, sugar; and allergy friendly products – soy, almond and rice milk, gluten free boxed baking mixes, soups and pastas, alternative nut butters. A full list of acceptable donation items is available online at www.threesquare.org.

Nacho Daddy is Vegas’ Cinco de Mayo party headquarters with three locations including Sahara Avenue, The Strip and Downtown Las Vegas. The official Cinco de Mayo and Three Square celebration will be held at 9560 W. Sahara Ave. location only.