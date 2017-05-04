Girl Nation Holds Workshops On Sunday, May 7 and May 21

Girl Nation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering a generation of girls to embrace their extraordinary self, is offering workshops for elementary and middle school aged girls. Girl Nation’s curriculum is designed to build a foundation for girls to feel empowered so they can become confident and intelligent leaders. Dr. Carli Snyder, a board-certified clinical psychologist who specializes in young women’s health issues, guides all Girl Nation workshops.

Registration includes individual and interactive activities that assist girls with developing self-esteem, positive body image, stronger relationships in their lives, new friendships, as well as yoga and a healthy cooking demonstration taught by a nutrition coach. The workshops also help girls understand how to let go of negative feelings that can inhibit pursuing their dreams.

On Sunday, May 7 is the workshop for third and fourth grade girls from 1 to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, May 21 is the workshop for fifth and sixth grade girls from 1 to 5 p.m.

The cost is $150 and Girl Nation workshops will be located at Belly Bliss, 5761 S. Fort Apache Road. Registration and information can be found at itsgirlnation.com.