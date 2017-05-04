Las Vegas Junior Tennis Player Sophie Henderson Named to USTA Junior Leadership Team

Henderson Honored by U.S. Tennis Association for Leadership, Sportsmanship and Character

The USTA has announced that Sophie Henderson was named to the second annual USTA Junior Leadership Team, which recognizes America’s finest junior tennis players who exhibit leadership, sportsmanship and character on and off the court.

A resident of Las Vegas, Henderson is among 32 players nationwide named to the USTA Junior Leadership Team. Each player was nominated by his or her USTA Section for their excellence in tennis and in the community.

“These players truly are role models who exhibit character well beyond their years, both on the tennis court and in the community,” said Bill Mountford, the USTA’s Director of Junior Tournaments. “We’re happy to have a way to give them some of the recognition they truly deserve with the USTA Junior Leadership Team.”

Henderson has been ranked among the Top 150 girls 18-and-under in the USTA national standings and in the Top 5 of the USTA Intermountain Section. Playing for Palo Verde High School, she’s a three-time doubles state champion (2013-15) and three-time USTA Nevada Scholar Athlete Award recipient, who is very active in the community. She is the president of Marty Hennessy’s Inspiring Children Foundation Leadership program and the Young Philanthropy Chairman of the global water conservation nonprofit One Drop. She has won numerous national and regional academic and leadership awards.

Each year, more than 120,000 players compete in USTA junior tournaments. Players compete in levels of competition through earned advancement in the 10s, 12s, 14s, 16s and 18s age divisions. USTA junior tournaments help kids take their game as far as they want—high school, college or pros—or just have fun competing.