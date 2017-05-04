The World Series of Beer Pong celebrates 12th year in Las Vegas June 2-4

Annual tournament to be held Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4 at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

The World Series of Beer Pong is back for its 12th year in Sin City! The largest and longest-running organized beer pong tournament in the world, The WSOBP XII will feature thousands of beer pong enthusiasts from across the globe, competing for the chance to win at least $35,000 in prize money and the ultimate bragging rights of “World Beer Pong Champion.” The annual tournament will take place at the renowned Westgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoFriday, June 2, 2017 through Sunday, June 4.

Tournament play at The WSOBP XII follows the official WSOBP rules, but in short, the game is one of skillful hand-eye coordination. During play, two-person teams stand at opposite ends of an eight-foot-long table, where ten 16-ounce cups, filled with water, are placed in bowling pin formation. Each team takes turns tossing beer pong balls (similar to table tennis balls) at their opponent’s cup formation. If the ball goes in a cup, that cup is removed from the game. The first team to eliminate all of its opponent’s cups wins.

The WSOBP XII contestants are competing for a grand prize of at least $35,000, which could grow to more than $100,000, depending on the number of teams competing. Cash prizes will also be awarded to the top team in several categories, including “Top Non-North American Team,” “Top Rookie Team,” “Top Co-Ed Team” and “Top Female Team.” In addition, cash prizes will be awarded to a randomly-selected game in each round and there will be costume prizes throughout the tournament.

Players interested in participating in The WSOBP XII can register now at BPONG.COM/WSOBP. Registration is $299.95 and includes a minimum of 12 games of play in the tournament. Players may buy into the event at any time prior to May 07, 2017. All participants must be 21 years or older with a valid ID. The WSOBP XII Spectator Passesare available for $20 per day or $50 for all three days of the tournament. For more information, please visit www.BPONG.com/WSOBP or www.westgatevegas.com.

The World Series of Beer Pong (The WSOBP) was founded in the name of beer pong players across the world, for the purpose of establishing the finest competitions, issuing the largest prizes and determining, conclusively, the Beer Pong World Champion. The WSOBP strives to further the cause of beer pong, internationalize the game, maintain a tournament-standard set of rules, promote responsible beer pong playing, legitimize its status as a sport and throw an epic party in the process. To date, more than $500,000 in prizes has been awarded at The WSOBP tournaments.

Since 2001, BPONG.COM has been the center of the beer pong universe. The site was created by beer pong players with a love of the sport of beer pong for the purpose of serving the needs of players and the beer pong community at large. BPONG’s mission is to be at the forefront of helping the sport of beer pong evolve beyond college frat house basements and facilitate the worldwide growth of the game. Here you will find The World Series of Beer Pong, the BPONG store, WSOBP Satellite Tournaments, information about the players and teams, and more. For more information, visit www.bpong.com. Find BPONG on Facebook and follow on Twitter.

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, a legendary world-class destination, offers a unique blend of amenities and excitement with all your favorite table games, hottest slots on the market, incredible restaurants, endless entertainment, more than 225,000 square feet of meeting space and the world’s largest Race & Sports SuperBook, which is home to Nevada’s largest wagering system and more than 4,488 square feet of state-of-the-art HD video screens, in a comfortable, smoke-free environment. Westgate Las Vegas provides a range of culinary adventures with eight restaurants, including the world-famous Benihana, the award-winning Edge Steakhouse and the newest addition Fresco Italiano.

The property features entertainment options in the International Theater and the Westgate Cabaret and has recently undergone a more than $150 million renovation, that has encompassed every square inch of the property, including the addition of 300 timeshare villas, the all-new International Bar, a fully renovated pool deck, 1,200 remodeled Signature Rooms and the luxurious Serenity Spa, which was recently awarded the 2017 Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award. For more information or to book accommodations, call toll free at (800) 732-7117 or log on to WestgateVegas.com.