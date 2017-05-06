Bigger And Faster Is The Name Of The Game For This Week’s USFantasy Sports Props

Bigger and faster is the name of the game this week, as USFantasy Sports (USF), Nevada’s only legal daily fantasy sports platform, offers exciting props for the upcoming NASCAR GEICO 500 and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fights.

This week, NASCAR fans can wager on the GEICO 500, taking place at the biggest and fastest track in the sport, Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. Betting is now open for the best finish among the group and closes Sunday, May 7 at 11:20 a.m. PDT. The props and current odds can be found online here.

The octagon returns to USF with historic MMA props. For the upcoming event taking place at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas on May 13, USF players can make $2 win bets on five MMA props. The main event features a rematch for the heavyweight title between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Junior Dos Santos, and also featured is the highly anticipated strawweight title fight between world champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade. Other thrilling fights include Damian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal, Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez, and Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis.

USF players can wager on each athlete to win by KO (stoppage, knockout, tapout, submission, disqualification or forfeit), decision or draw. Betting is now open and closes on Saturday, May 13. A complete list of MMA wagers and betting deadlines can be found here. All USF odds are shown in real-time here.

University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ Social Media Sports Coordinator at Hank Greenspun School of Journalism and Media Studies, Jon Castagnino, shares his NASCAR and MMA picks here. Play along with your friends in most Nevada race and sports books here.

Additionally, all MLB daily contests can be found online here, NBA daily contests can be found online here, NHL daily contests can be found online here, and PGA daily contests can be found here.

The source for all information about USF is at www.usfantasy.com. Follow USF on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and updates.