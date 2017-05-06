Jeezy Makes an Unforgettable Drai’s LIVE Debut at Drai’s Nightclub

Blac Chyna, Several Pro Athlete Standouts Spotted at Rooftop Hotspot

Celebrated rapper Jeezy made a highly-anticipated Drai’s LIVE debut at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell in Las Vegas. The trap genre pioneer was greeted with huge cheers and applause as he took the Drai’s LIVE stage to serve up an unforgettable set of fan favorites. Partygoers reveled late into the night as Jeezy delivered a full-length concert performance featuring hits like, “Who Dat,” “Bang,” “I Luv It” and many more. After his set, Jeezy returned to his luxurious stageside VIP booth to celebrate with friends while drinking Moët & Chandon and Avion Tequila.

Several familiar faces were spotted enjoying the late-night show, including reality star Blac Chyna, who was seen sipping champagne at Jeezy’s VIP booth; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson, Tennessee Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel and Indiana Pacers shooting guard Lance Stephenson.

A one-of-a-kind experience, Drai’s LIVE is at the forefront of the ever-changing nightlife scene, offering live, full-length concerts by celebrated artists. For tickets and more information, visit DraisLV.com.



Courtesy of Jesse Sutherland/Tony Tran Photography