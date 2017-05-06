Peyton Saxton wins 50-lap NASCAR Super Late Models feature at The Bullring

Utah-based Larsens pull off first career father-son double

Four-time track champion Peyton Saxton hit the jackpot on Gaming Industry Night at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday.

The reigning NASCAR Grand American Modifieds champion passed for the lead on lap 17 of the 50-lap NASCAR Super Late Models feature and never looked back. Saxton won for the third time in four races this season and visited the winner’s circle at the 3/8-mile short track for the 20th time of his career.

“I was a little nervous rolling in here tonight, because I put a lot of pressure on myself,” said Saxton, who finished 1.930 seconds ahead of Tyler Fabozzi. “It’s been an awesome season so far, and I can’t thank Chris Bray enough for all he’s done for me. He’s grooming me to be a better driver and mechanic and getting me to know these cars, and there’s a lot of family support in this, too.”

Matt and Camden Larsen of St. George, Utah, each made their way to the winner’s circle during the special night, with Matt taking the 25-lap NASCAR Super Stocks feature and Camden winning the USLCI Bandolero Outlaws race. Matt Larsen finished .756 of a second ahead of Fred Kiser Jr. to deny Kiser Jr. on his 47th birthday.

“To do this tonight with Cam Cam, this is the first time we’ve done that, and it’s awesome,” said Matt Larsen, who now has six Saturday night feature wins at the LVMS short track. “He swept another weekend, and I’m just glad to be back here (in the winner’s circle). I want to thank my wife and all my friends and family who came out here.”

Points leader Aaron McMorran passed reigning NASCAR Bombers champion Sam Jacks with eight laps remaining and held on after a late re-start to win the division’s 25-lap feature and remain perfect on the season. McMorran finished .280 of a second ahead of Jacks and has won all five Bombers races of the 2017 season.

“I’d like to thank Pete Meyer, my wife and all my friends who came out tonight,” McMorran said. “Everyone from the Golden Nugget who came out for Gaming Industry Night, I appreciate everyone coming out. Come back to the races next week.”

Ron Reed held off his son, Brian Reed, in the 15-lap USLCI Thunder Cars feature to secure his third victory in four races this season. The win will help the elder Reed add to his divisional points lead heading into the next event.

“That was my son behind me, and he said he was going to bump me pretty hard,” Ron Reed said. “He got in four good shots, and we’ll talk about that later.”

Cameron Morga earned his first USLCI Legends win of the season after finishing 2.070 seconds ahead of four-time track champion Michael Todd Glazier. It was Morga’s 12th career Saturday night Bullring victory.

Ten-year-old points leader Braden Conner took the 12-lap USLCI Bandolero Bandits race, and Dezel West, in his NASCAR Super Late Models debut, won the four-lap trophy dash to start the night’s racing action. West went on to a strong third-place finish in the 50-lap feature.

NEXT RACE: Racing returns to The Bullring on Saturday, May 13, for Pack the Track Night. Tickets are available for the discounted rate of $5, with seniors and military getting in for just $4 and children 12 and under admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Gaming Industry Night at The Bullring

Complete results

NASCAR Super Late Models 4-lap trophy dash

1. Dezel West; 2. Scott Gafforini (-.165 of a second); 3. David Anderson (-.594); 4. Gary Clift (-.835).

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws 15-lap feature

1. Camden Larsen; 2. R.J. Smotherman (-2.174 seconds); 3. Ethan Deguevara (-4.846); 4. Kyle Keller (-5.103); 5. Matthew Cunningham (-6.227); 6. Kaden Crouch (-7.322); 7. Jaron Giannini (-7.927); 8. Cody Brown (-8.190).

USLCI Bandolero Bandits 12-lap feature

1. Braden Conner; 2. Amilleo Thomson; 3. Landon Gresser (-5.728 seconds); 4. Sabastian Lafia (-6.020); 5. Tuscan Nuccitelli (-14.846); 6. Levi Johnson (-10 laps).

USLCI Thunder Cars 15-lap feature

1. Ron Reed; 2. Brian Reed (-.212 of a second); 3. Ed Hohman (-4.351); 4. Darin Callaway (-11 laps); 5. Doug Germano (-11 laps).

NASCAR Super Stocks 25-lap feature

1. Matt Larsen; 2. Fred Kiser Jr. (-.756 of a second); 3. Johnny Spilotro (-2.281); 4. Mason Sargent (-2.500); 5. Robert Negrete (-3.851); 6. Dylin Smotherman (-4.272); 7. Court Connell (-4.547); 8. Vince Bianchi (-6.037); 9. Mark Balconi (-21 laps).

NASCAR Bombers 25-lap feature

1. Aaron McMorran; 2. Sam Jacks (-.280 of a second); 3. Kirk Hance (-4.906); 4. Robert Schumacher (-5.142); 5. Pete Meyer (-7.106); 6. Jim Merlino (-7.726); 7. Bradley Thompson (-8.892); 8. Adam Simon (-9.126); 9. J.J. Nunn (-9.809); 10. Jason Merlino (-10.035); 11. Mark Skinner (-20.645); 12. Zachery Nicholls (-1 lap); 13. Carl Duryee (-1 lap); 14. Nick Nuccitelli (-2 laps); 15. Kyle Jacks (-6 laps).

USLCI Legends 25-lap feature

1. Cameron Morga; 2. Michael Todd Glazier (-2.070 seconds); 3. Tyler Fabozzi (-2.236); 4. Payton Garofalo (-2.305); 5. T.J. Clark (-2.692); 6. Brian Williams (-8.041); 7. Devin Lane (-8.329); 8. Dylan Fabozzi (-14.578); 9. Matthew Cunningham (-18.363); 10. Michael Anderson (-1 lap); 11. Jace Jones (-1 lap); 12. Donna Gunther (-1 lap); 13. Jason Cowie (-3 laps); 14. Matt Larsen (-17 laps).

NASCAR Super Late Models 50-lap feature

1. Peyton Saxton; 2. Tyler Fabozzi (-1.930 seconds); 3. Dezel West (-4.510); 4. Stan Mullis (-4.801); 5. Justin Johnson (-5.456); 6. Steve Anderson (-6.002); 7. Kayli Barker (-6.435); 8. David Anderson (-6.896); 9. Scott Gafforini (-7.914); 10. Charlie Pike (-4 laps); 11. Warren Knipper (-12 laps); 12. Gary Clift (-49 laps).