Rodger Saffold, Von Miller and Emmanuel Sanders spotted at TAO; Dave Chappelle and Eddie Griffin spotted at Beauty & Essex

Dave Chappelle and 35 crew members and friends that included Eddie Griffin dined at Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Friday night. The group enjoyed a selection of favorites including the Thai-style deep fried shrimp, lamb chops, chicken meatballs and more.

Thursday night at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian, NFL stars Rodger Saffold, Von Miller and Emmanuel Sanders partied the night away together at a VIP table. The group took in Worship Thursday as TAO Group resident DJ Mustard manned the decks.

Photo Credit: Tony Tran Photography