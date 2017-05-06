Tacos & Tequila Throws Sexy de Mayo Fiesta With Model Michele Maturo

The tequila was flowing and patrons were dancing as model Michele Maturo hosted the “Sexy de Mayo Quatro” fiesta at Tacos & Tequila (T&T) inside Luxor Hotel and Casino on Friday night to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas.

When the social media star arrived, Maturo greeted fans and guests in the restaurant, where she sipped on margaritas and indulged in T&T’s signature tacos. The world renowned mariachi band, Mariachi Los Toros, provided entertainment throughout the evening. The cast of FANTASY was also on hand to celebrate the occasion.

While inside the venue, decorated with piñatas, sombreros and maracas, guests danced with the Las Cayotas and enjoyed El Jimador tequila shots being poured straight into their mouths. After enjoying food and drinks, T&T guests participated in a conga line that snaked throughout the restaurant.

PHOTO CREDIT: Jeff Ragazzo