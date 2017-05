Blac Chyna Spotted at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant

Reality star Blac Chyna was spotted at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant inside MGM Grand. The beautiful model looked stunning dressed in a black and blue two-piece outfit, wearing her black hair in a blunt bob. The new mom joined Young Jeezy for a cocktail at the esteemed restaurant before continuing her night out in Las Vegas. Chyna was seen in high spirits as she sipped on cocktails before leaving around 1 a.m.