Purple Reign-The Prince Tribute Show in Las Vegas

Written & Photography by Nikki Artale

Las Vegas Informer

Jason Tenner delivers a non-stop high energy show in the International Theater at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas NV, to the delight of Prince’s many fans. The show is terrific and amazing and a great tribute to the late Prince. www.jasontenner.com

The Prince Tribute show started over 18 years ago and has continued on until this day as Jason Tenner keeps Prince’s music and legacy alive. His looks and mannerisms are spot on and the audience responds to his electrifying performance. Jason is loved and respected by his many friends and fans who attend his shows.

Chris Gardner & Jason Tenner

Every Friday night after the show, invited guests go up to The Crown Room for a VIP after party for Purple Reign after Dark and Jason delights his friends and fans with his performance and original songs.

Jason Tenner

T-Fox, Nikki Artale & Chris Gardner

You can see the Purple Reign Show Wednesday-Saturday at 9:00 pm at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, 3000 Paradise Road. Call for tickets 702 732-5111

Nikki Artale

Nikki Artale, a woman of many professional backgrounds and experiences, is originally from a small town in North New Jersey. She moved here to Las Vegas back in 1995 and is a contributing columnist for the Las Vegas Informer – interviewing the stars and entertainers for "Vegas Stars."

Nikki has also been active in the entertainment industry behind the camera – she belongs to the Screen Actors Guild and has been in numerous movies and has also judged screenplays for the Las Vegas Film Fest. Not only has she been behind the camera in the industry but also as a critic and has written many show reviews. You can usually find her at big entertainment events with her Nikon camera and smile, ready to review, interview, and capture the moments that make the night.

Aside from her lengthy experience in the entertainment industry she is also a successful Real Estate broker with 30 years of professional and dedicated services.

