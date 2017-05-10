Discounted tickets to highlight Pack the Track Night at The Bullring on Saturday

The most affordable entertainment option in town will be an even sweeter deal as The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts Pack the Track Night on Saturday.

Fans can enjoy a full night of racing at the 3/8-mile paved oval for the discounted rate of $5 per ticket, with seniors age 55 and over and military personnel admitted for just $4. As with all Bullring events, children age 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult, and fans can take part in The Bullring’s first on-track autograph session of the season before opening ceremonies.

The night’s racing will be highlighted by a pair of bookend 35-lap NASCAR Super Late Models features, as well as a 35-lap Southwest Tour Trucks race. Race fans can also enjoy a 35-lap NASCAR Grand American Modifieds feature and a 25-lap NASCAR Bombers “Breakout” race, where drivers will receive a stop-and-go penalty for breaking the 20-second barrier on any lap they lead at the short track.

A 25-lap NASCAR Super Stocks race and 15-lap Skid Plate Cars feature are also on the docket for Pack the Track Night, with plenty of season points up for grabs for competitors. Multiple 2017 race winners Peyton Saxton (NASCAR Super Late Models) and Aaron McMorran (NASCAR Bombers, NASCAR Grand American Modifieds) are expected to be behind the wheel again this weekend.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, the on-track autograph session runs from 6-6:45 and opening ceremonies are slated for 7. Saturday’s action is the second of three consecutive weeks of races at The Bullring, with Military and Veterans Appreciation Night following on May 20.

A fun and affordable event, racing at The Bullring features $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products and $3 Budweiser beers in addition to favorable admission prices. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling the LVMS Ticket Office at 800.644.4444 or visiting LVMS.com.

Pack the Track Night

Saturday, May 13

5 p.m. – Spectator gates open

5 p.m. – Qualifying

NASCAR Bombers group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Super Stocks group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Super Late Models single-car qualifying (2 laps)

Southwest Tour Trucks single-truck qualifying (2 laps)

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds single-car qualifying (2 laps)

6-6:45 p.m. – On-track autograph session

7 p.m. – Opening ceremonies/National anthem

7 p.m.

NASCAR Super Late Models feature No. 1 – 35 laps (35 minutes)

NASCAR Super Stocks feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

Southwest Tour Trucks feature – 35 laps (30 minutes)

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds feature – 35 laps (30 minutes)

Skid Plate Cars feature – 15 laps

NASCAR Bombers “Breakout” feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

NASCAR Super Late Models feature No. 2 – 35 laps (35 minutes)

*Schedule is subject to change.