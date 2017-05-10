Motocross Legend, Rapper and Reality Star all party at the Longbar inside the D Casino Hotel

The D Casino Hotel’s booming downtown presence only got stronger over Cinco De Mayo weekend, when motocross superstar Carey Hart paid the party spot a visit and stayed in one of the cool two-bedroom suites before attending the Monster Energy Supercross Finals. The D’s owner, Derek Stevens, who’s always chock-full of good ideas, presented the athlete with a bottle of Jameson to celebrate the birth of his now four-month old son, Jameson (of course)! Word spread quicker than anticipated as hundreds of fans filled the buzzing casino in hopes for a selfie with the legend.

Las Vegas’ own talented rapper, Big B, joined Hart in grabbing a couple of drinks at the LONGBAR and later eating at American Coney Island.That wasn’t it; reality star Horny Mike from the hit reality TV series, Counting Cars, always brings the excitement to the party, and this night was no different- the property got more rowdy as Mike posed with some cute ladies celebrating a birthday at the Longbar! What an awesome weekend at the D!