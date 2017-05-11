Stella Artois to celebrate the unique art, culture, and cuisine of Las Vegas Thursday, May 11

Stella Artois to celebrate the unique art, culture, and cuisine of Las Vegas with the unveiling of graffiti artist and Las Vegas native Josh Glover’s [King Ruck] “Art of the Chalice” mural and pop-up event with food, live music and more on Thursday, May 11, from 7-10 p.m.

The event will be built around a canvas installation of King Ruck’s mural at the T-Mobile Arena in Toshiba Plaza, which was inspired by his hometown and the iconic Stella Artois Chalice – the mural will be on display for the Las Vegas community to enjoy following the event! Stella Artois has also enlisted local chef Jamaal Taherzadeh and glass artist Larry Domsky to help celebrate the city. Beer expert and Master Cicerone Max Bakker will teach guests more about the Chalice and the brand’s signature Nine Step Pouring Ritual, and local rock band Brumby will perform. Consumers 21 and over are invited to join Stella Artois to celebrate the spirit of Las Vegas and learn about its Nine Step Pouring Ritual to pour the perfect StellaArtois.

King Ruck is one of the most respected graffiti artists in Southern Nevada, known for his signature fine lines and bold colors. Ruck is recognized for his murals, art commissions and ground-breaking graffiti-inspired tattoos.

This event is part of the Stella Artois “Art of the Chalice” program which pays tribute to the iconic Stella Artois Chalice through local art installations across the country.

The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena at Toshiba Plaza, 3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South from 7-10 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. Entry is free and open to the public. For more info, visit Art of the Chalice: Las Vegas Facebook Page