BRAVO! Cucina Italiana Offers Delectable Mother’s Day Features, May 13 and May 14

Where to go on Mother’s Day? The answer is obvious: BRAVO! Cucina Italiana (BRAVO!), which is offering special Mother’s Day selections on May 13 and May 14. In addition to the limited-time features served until 3 p.m., BRAVO! will open its doors early at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 14.

BRAVO!’s Mother’s Day brunch includes:

Berries & Cream French Toast – Sweet, cream cheese-stuffed French toast drizzled in honey and topped with cinnamon and fresh berry compote and served with crispy bacon

Ham & Biscuit Benedict – Poached, cage-free eggs atop warm biscuits and savory ham finished in a creamy hollandaise sauce and served with grilled asparagus and brunch potatoes

Open-Faced Biscuit Sandwich – Over easy, cage-free eggs atop warm biscuits finished with tomatoes, arugula, savory candied bacon, white American cheese and green onion mayonnaise with Sriracha aioli and served with a side of fresh fruit

Sicilian Omelette – A rich omelet filled with cherry wood smoked ham, crispy bacon and sweet Italian sausage with tomato compote, caramelized onions and fresh Mozzarella cheese served with a hearty potion of brunch potatoes

Filet Mignon – A tender six ounce filet grilled to perfection and served with creamy mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables

Grilled Balsamic Chicken – Grilled balsamic glazed chicken atop a bed of orzo, farro, zucchini, roasted red peppers, crisp asparagus and Feta cheese

BRAVO's Grilled Pork Chop – Tender, grilled-to-order pork chop served with creamy mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Chicken + Rosemary Ravioli – Savory ravioli with shiitake mushrooms, juicy grape tomatoes and peas in a savory Parmesan cheese broth

Prosciutto Wrapped Cod – Fresh filet of cod wrapped in savory prosciutto served with crisp haricot vert and julienned vegetables and finished in lemon butter

In addition, items from BRAVO!’s regular menu, include grilled steaks, chops, and made-to-order pizzas, pastas and house specialties, similar to an authentic “ristorante” in Italy, will be served on Mother’s Day. BRAVO! also offers an ample dessert menu, full wine list and cocktail book, coffees and coffee drinks, special children’s menu, and more.

Also, BRAVO!’s spring gift card promotion, available now through Sunday, June 18, is a great gift for moms, as well as grads and dads! For every $100 in gift cards purchased, guests will receive a free $25 gift card! For every $50 gift card purchased, they will receive a free $10 gift card. The spring gift card promotion is only available for purchase in BRAVO restaurants.

“BRAVO! is a wonderful place to celebrate the special women in our lives,” said BRAVO! Culinary Director and Chef Brian Harvey. “We are pleased to offer special Mother’s Day features on Mother’s Day Weekend, and give our guests the chance to celebrate this special day.”

BRAVO! Cucina Italiana is located near the newly-renovated “Plaza” area at the Galleria at Sunset. Hours of operation are Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Reservations are highly suggested and can be made online by visiting BravoItalian.com or by calling 702-433-4352. For the latest news on BRAVO! Cucina Italiana follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.