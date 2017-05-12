BRIO Tuscan Grille Offers Seasonal, Chef-Inspired Features Mother’s Day Weekend, May 13 and May 14

There are so many reasons to celebrate moms, and BRIO Tuscan Grille (BRIO) at Town Square and Tivoli Village is offering several special dishes to make this holiday memorable. On May 13 and May 14, BRIO is serving up enticing Mother’s Day features, available until 3 p.m. In addition to the specialty brunch menu, both BRIO locations will open early at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 14.

Mother’s Day brunch includes:

Frittata Al Forno – Eggs with al dente angel hair pasta, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and fresh spinach and artichokes with Asiago cheese and Parmesan cream cheese

Eggs with al dente angel hair pasta, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and fresh spinach and artichokes with Asiago cheese and Parmesan cream cheese Sicilian Omelette – A hearty omelet filled with ham, savory bacon, sausage, caramelized onions and roasted tomatoes with Mozzarella cheese served with a side of crispy breakfast potatoes

A hearty omelet filled with ham, savory bacon, sausage, caramelized onions and roasted tomatoes with Mozzarella cheese served with a side of crispy breakfast potatoes Ham & Biscuit Benedict – Poached cage free eggs atop warm biscuits and savory ham finished in creamy hollandaise sauce and served with grilled asparagus and brunch potatoes

Poached cage free eggs atop warm biscuits and savory ham finished in creamy hollandaise sauce and served with grilled asparagus and brunch potatoes Berries & Cream French Toast – Cream cheese stuffed French toast topped with fresh berries and paired with a side of bacon

Cream cheese stuffed French toast topped with fresh berries and paired with a side of bacon Shrimp & Grits – Savory black pepper shrimp over creamy, smoked Gouda cheese polenta with a poached cage-free egg and a side of fresh ciabatta

Savory black pepper shrimp over creamy, smoked Gouda cheese polenta with a poached cage-free egg and a side of fresh ciabatta Chicken Sorrentino – Juicy, pesto-marinated chicken paired with Romano cheese crusted eggplant, tomato compote, whipped Ricotta cheese and basil and drizzled in lemon vinaigrette

Juicy, pesto-marinated chicken paired with Romano cheese crusted eggplant, tomato compote, whipped Ricotta cheese and basil and drizzled in lemon vinaigrette Fresh Catch with Seasonal Vegetable Salad – A lightly seasoned and grilled catch of the day served with shaved Brussels sprouts, crisp asparagus, farro, juicy grape tomatoes, arugula, Marcona almonds and Reggiano cheese, finished with zesty lemon vinaigrette

A lightly seasoned and grilled catch of the day served with shaved Brussels sprouts, crisp asparagus, farro, juicy grape tomatoes, arugula, Marcona almonds and Reggiano cheese, finished with zesty lemon vinaigrette Marinated Skirt Steak –Tender skirt steak accompanied by Farro, fresh haricot vert, grape tomatoes, chickpeas, Feta cheese, Marcona almonds and dill, served with a toasted spice vinaigrette

Also, on May 13 and May 14, BRIO will serve many of its regular menu items, including oven-roasted steaks, chops, seafood, made-to-order pastas, flatbreads, entrée salads and more, similar to what one would find in an authentic ristorante in Tuscany. BRIO also offers an ample dessert menu, full wine list and cocktail book, special children’s menu, and more.

In addition, BRIO’s spring gift card promotion, available only now through Sunday, June 18, is the ideal gift for moms, grads and dads! For every $100 in gift cards purchased, guests will receive a free $25 gift card! For every $50 gift card purchased, they will receive a free $10 gift card. The spring gift card promotion is only available for purchase in BRIO restaurants.

“What better way is there to celebrate the special women in our lives that with a delicious meal at BRIO?” said BRIO Tuscan Grille Chef & Culinary Director Alison Peters. “We are happy to offer special selections for moms to celebrate with their loved ones on Mother’s Day Weekend.”

BRIO locations in Las Vegas are at Tivoli Village and Town Square. Hours of operation are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. at Tivoli Village and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at Town Square. Reservations are highly suggested and can be made online by visiting BrioItalian.com. Reservations can also be made at Tivoli Village by calling 702-433-1233 or at the Town Square location by calling 702-914-9145. For the latest news on Brio Tuscan Grille follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.