Bullring points leaders widen margins in most recent standings

Consistent Spilotro overtakes top spot in NASCAR Super Stocks division

Last Saturday race victories helped five divisional points leaders widen their margins in the latest Bullring points standings.

Peyton Saxton (NASCAR Super Late Models), Aaron McMorran (NASCAR Bombers), Ron Reed (USLCI Thunder Cars), Camden Larsen (USLCI Bandolero Outlaws) and Braden Conner (USLCI Bandolero Bandits) added to their advantages over second place with feature victories on Gaming Industry Night on Saturday. Saxton and McMorran have won multiple track titles at Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s famed short track, while Reed, Larsen and Conner are searching for their first season championships.

UNLV student Johnny Spilotro parlayed a third-place finish on Saturday into the NASCAR Super Stocks points lead and holds a 72-69 advantage over Court Connell heading into this weekend’s 25-lap feature on Pack the Track Night. Spilotro leads arguably the most open and interesting points race at The Bullring this season, with the top six drivers separated by just 20 points.

Tyler Fabozzi continues to lead the USLCI Legends standings over four-time track champion Michael Todd Glazier, while the NASCAR Grand American Modifieds and Skid Plate Cars divisional points remained unchanged after those classes did not run on Saturday. Drivers will earn points through Championship Night on Oct. 7, when the track champions will be crowned. More information about points distributions is available in the 2017 Bullring Rule Book.

Points standings for The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Through May 6 races)

NASCAR Super Late Models

1. Peyton Saxton 102; 2. Justin Johnson 88; 3. Stan Mullis 75; 4. Tyler Fabozzi 72; 5. Scott Gafforini 68; 6. Warren Knipper 57; 7. Kayli Barker 56; 8. David Anderson 48; 9. Steve Anderson 34; 10. Gary Clift 26; 11. Jay Beasley 25; 12. (tie) Chris Trickle and Cole Cabrera 20; 14. Noah Gragson 14; 15. Charlie Pike 10.

NASCAR Super Stocks

1. Johnny Spilotro 72; 2. Court Connell 69; 3. Robert Negrete 59; 4. Mason Sargent 55; 5. Steve Smith 54; 6. Matt Larsen 52; 7. Dylin Smotherman 46; 8. Vince Bianchi 26; 9. Fred Kiser Jr. 23; 10. Donnie Larson 15; 11. Scott Larsen 14; 12. Mark Balconi 11; 13. Justin Kiser 5.

NASCAR Bombers

1. Aaron McMorran 148; 2. Sam Jacks 107; 3. Nick Nuccitelli 87; 4. Kyle Jacks 82; 5. Kirk Hance 81; 6. Jim Merlino 74; 7. Mark Skinner 72; 8. Adam Simon 61; 9. Pete Meyer 55; 10. (tie) Anthony Mann and Bradley Thompson 52; 12. (tie) Martin Sullins and Jason Merlino 43; 14. Zachery Nicholls 42; 15. J.J. Nunn 40; 16. Steve Danko 31; 17. (tie) James Menasco and Robert Schumacher 19; 19. Carl Duryee 17; 20. Savannah Ertl 10; 21. (tie) Bob Rynda and Carl Scherkenbach 9; 23. Gary Griffiths Jr. 8; 24. Cody Maserang 7; 25. (tie) Billy Hern and Scott Bradbury 5.

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds

1. Aaron McMorran 48; 2. Doug Hamm 46; 3. Cameron Morga 41; 4. (tie) Scott Osborne and Brian Reed 37; 6. Pat Petrie 28; 7. Tom Pfundstein 26.

USLCI Legend Cars

1. Tyler Fabozzi 100; 2. Michael Todd Glazier 78; 3. T.J. Clark 63; 4. Payton Garofalo 62; 5. Brian Williams 59; 6. Dylan Fabozzi 48; 7. Cody Dempster 45; 8. Robert Gayton 38; 9. Matt Cunningham 37; 10. Michael Anderson 35; 11. Jace Jones 34; 12. (tie) Gary Scheurell, Kaden Honeycutt and Cameron Morga 30; 15. Devin Lane 29; 16. Sam Mayer 26; 17. Gus Dean 23; 18. (tie) Noah Korner and Robbie Czub 21; 20. Gary Wegener 20; 21. Darrell Stewart 19; 22. (tie) D.J. Canipe and Donna Gunther 18; 24. (tie) Michael Dabney and Brady Fox-Rhode 16; 26. Cody Winchel 14; 27. (tie) Brian Lane and Ben Vanhelden 13; 29. (tie) Terry Sykes, Bruce Silver and Eddie Garone 11; 32. (tie) Randy Beddow and Chris Semler 9; 34. Daniel Whitley 8; 35. Jason Cowie 7; 36. (tie) Andy Hulcy and Matt Larsen 6; 38. (tie) Jeremy Doss, Michael Sauer and John Copeland 5.

USLCI Thunder Cars

1. Ron Reed 96; 2. Darin Callaway 78; 3. Doug Germano 74; 4. Ed Hohman 70; 5. Brian Reed 23.

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws

1. Camden Larsen 96; 2. R.J. Smotherman 78; 3. Jaron Giannini 67; 4. Kaden Crouch 58; 5. Matthew Cunningham Jr. 50; 6. (tie) Cody Brown and Ethan Deguevara 41; 8. Dezel West 40; 9. Kyle Keller 33; 10. Tia Guy 29; 11. Cameron Guy 24.

USLCI Bandolero Bandits

1. Braden Connor 88; 2. Sabastian Lafia 73; 3. Landon Gresser 72; 4. Amilleo Thomson 68; 5. Tuscan Nuccitelli 53; 6. Cody Kiemele 50; 7. Eliana Danko 28; 8. Branch Danko 26; 9. Levi Johnson 14.

Skid Plate Cars

1. (tie) James Brazzeal and Robert Smotherman 38; 3. (tie) Billy Paddack Jr. and Jeff Bargerhuff 30; 5. Matthew Paddack Jr. 17; 6. Cindy Clark 16; 7. (tie) Travis Wood and Scott Stockwell 15; 9. Ben Williams 14; 10. Billy Paddack Sr. 13; 11. (tie) Nick Nuccitelli and Don Williams 12.