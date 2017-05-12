‘T-Fox’s House Party’ returns to Las Vegas at South Point Hotel, Casino, Spa

By Debbie Hall

Las Vegas is known as a party town but the fun is not just on the Las Vegas Strip. Even in 2017, people go to homes for a good time. “T-Fox’s House Party” combines the comforts of home with the vibe of nightlife at the South Point Hotel, Casino, Spa on May 13.

The Grandview Lounge stage will be changed into a living room with tables, couches, chairs, a piano and fireplace while T-Fox takes the audience to his (actual) birthday party. He will perform R&B, jazz, neo-soul, funk, country, top 40 and blues. Along with some Broadway show tunes, he adds the great swing and standards of the ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s, hits from the Motown era, dance tunes and love songs from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. Even current hits will be performed so it is a party for everyone.

“It is my birthday and grand opening show in Las Vegas,” he said.” His wife, who was a Fly Girl dancer on the television show “In Living Color,” will be performing with him.

Returning from Atlantic City, New Jersey, T-Fox entertained audiences for over 10 years at the Tropicana Hotel in Vegas. For the past few years, he enjoyed a long run in Tropicana Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey and headlined in the Resorts Hotel & Casino’s 1,500-seat Superstar Theater in Atlantic City.

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, T-Fox was destined to become a performer, singer and entertainer. Born to a jazz singer-recording artist mother and a French-Canadian-Indian father, his family moved to Detroit, where his mother was involved with the creation of Hitsville U.S.A. [Motown Records]. She also sang and toured with artists including Sarah Vaughn, Nancy Wilson and Dionne Warwick. His aunt Sylvia Moy was the first female songwriter for Motown and one of the first hits she wrote was “Mi Chere Amor” for Stevie Wonder.

“Members of the Temptations would perform in our basement and Ron Banks of The Dramatics would hang out at our house,” T-Fox recalled. “I was even there when Michael Jackson and his brothers were discovered by Diana Ross. I grew up with all of these great musicians in my home.”

T-Fox is blessed with a vocal range from Barry White to Mariah Carey. While in high school, T-Fox was given a scholarship to study art at the world-class, prestigious Interlochen Center for the Performing Arts in Traverse City, Michigan. The exuberant T-FOX was fortunate to have two of Interlochen’s top educators take an interest in his development. William Warfield is a concert bass-baritone singer and actor who played the role of Porgy in the Broadway version of “Porgy and Bess.” This extremely talented and accomplished professional took T-Fox under his wing and improved his vocal technique. Eva Jessye, a conductor, arranger, actress and educator, who also appeared in the musical “Porgy and Bess,” and was the choral director for the Broadway version of Porgy and Bess for 23 years, focused on T-FOX’s diction and his production skills. Ironically he entered Interlochen to focus on his art skills but received a bronze medal for his musical accomplishments instead.

He performed with a band in San Diego before moving to Las Vegas. When the contract promised the band was reduced to six weeks, the band left and T-Fox became a solo act. T-Fox and his wife discovered the restaurant and lounge Café Nicole and, through perseverance, started performing there. One of the owners of the Tropicana and Hotel was there one night and offered T-Fox a gig playing in the mezzanine of the hotel that included a bird act. T-Fox grabbed the opportunity and eventually performed in his own showroom before the same owner offered him an incredible opportunity in Atlantic City.

Then-Mayor Oscar Goodman has called him “The Spirit of the Strip,” honoring him with the Key to the City and a proclamation naming Aug. 24 as T-Fox day. He was also the recipient of the 2014 BMA Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year award.

“My success comes from the love of music and loving people,” he stated. “I want to bring the party to audience and celebrate my birthday.”

“T-Fox’s House Party” will be performed in the Grandview Lounge at the South Point Hotel, Casino, Spa May 13. Show time is 10 p.m. and tickets can be purchased by clicking here.