Ann Alenik, wife of late chef David Alenik, continues Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery with help of her children

Searching for a serving of artful ambience to go along with that incredible meal this Mother's Day? Look no further than Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson.

Open for both lunch and dinner on Mother’s Day, May 14 , Pasta Shop Ristorante will offer free cannoli for all moms on Mother’s Day! The Mother’s Day menu includes:

Watermelon Salad: Mixed wild greens, freshly diced watermelon, feta cheese and sweet red onion tossed in a homemade balsamic vinaigrette and garnished with honey sesame almonds. The Watermelon Salad is $14.95, with options to add chicken for $4.25, shrimp for $7.50 or salmon for $10.95.

Wild Berry Salad: Mixed wild greens, a medley of fresh strawberries and blueberries and creamy goat cheese tossed in a citrus vinaigrette and garnished with candied almonds. The Wild Berry Salad is $14.95, with options to add chicken for $4.25, shrimp for $7.50 or salmon for $10.95.

Lobster Mac n Cheese: Hunks of Maine lobster and farfalle pasta baked to perfection in a rose champagne cream sauce for $34.95.

baked to perfection in a rose champagne cream sauce for $34.95. Filet Medallions: Medallions of filet, caramelized onions and mushrooms served with cracked black pepper pappardelle pasta in a Madera wine sauce for $34.95.

Mother’s Day is a particularly meaningful holiday for Ann Alenik, owner/operator of Pasta Shop Ristorante in Henderson. After the sudden passing of her husband, late Pasta Shop Ristorante Executive Chef/Owner David Alenik, last September, she is carrying on the restaurant’s tradition with the help of her children.

“I’m lucky to be able to spend Mother’s Day with my children in the restaurant David and I cultivated together and are looking forward to making all the moms feel loved on their special day,” Alenik said.

The late David Alenik spent 12 years working in the restaurant industry cooking for celebrities such as Steve Wynn and Frank Sinatra before opening Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in 1989. The Pasta Shop ‘s pasta is made fresh in house and sold to various hotels and restaurants around the Las Vegas valley.

Ann Alenik’s artwork is displayed and sold on the restaurant’s walls. She also showcases her custom work at local and national art shows and galleries, has been featured on HGTV and has received recognition for her contemporary metalwork.

Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery is located at 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. It is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for dinner starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 702-451-1893 or visit pastashop.com