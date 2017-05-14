Aaron McMorran continues dominance, adds two more Bullring wins to resume

Doubling down in Las Vegas is becoming a habit for Aaron McMorran.

The two-time track champion swept the NASCAR Grand American Modifieds and NASCAR Bombers features on Pack the Track Night at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday. McMorran has a track-best eight feature victories at the 3/8-mile short track in 2017 and has won multiple races three times this season.

“I want to win everything I race in,” said McMorran, who now has 23 career Saturday night wins at The Bullring. “The (Lucas Oil Modifieds) tour is here next week, and hopefully we can get a win for Vegas. I knew I was leading the (Bombers) race, because they told us with one to go that the 92 had broken out, so it was a little bit different.

“I hope the fans enjoyed it, because keeping them coming back is what it’s all about.”

McMorran won the NASCAR Grand American Modifieds 35-lap race by 2.507 seconds over Doug Hamm, then clocked a 20.000-second time on the final lap of the 25-lap NASCAR Bombers “Breakout” race to double down at the LVMS short track for the third time in 2017. Race leader Robert Schumacher broke the 20-second barrier on the 24th lap and finished 11th as McMorran hit the barrier on the nose on the closing lap.

McMorran’s double came on a festive night that also included a pre-race, on-track autograph session, a fan’s marriage proposal and a kids’ dance set to The Village People song “YMCA.”

David Anderson earned his first NASCAR Super Late Models victory since 2015 in the evening’s first 35-lap feature, finishing .656 of a second ahead of Tyler Fabozzi. Anderson’s father, Steve, finished fifth in the race.

“It’s a good feeling to finally pick one off, and I had a tough crowd behind me,” David Anderson said. “I’d like to thank my crew, because we were down a man today, and I can’t thank them enough. I definitely want to thank all of the fans, and I’m glad I didn’t disappoint.”

Stan Mullis raced to victory in the second NASCAR Super Late Models 35-lapper, taking the checkered flag 3.157 seconds ahead of all-time track wins leader Scott Gafforini. It was Mullis’ third career win at The Bullring.

“We had the car to beat all weekend,” Mullis said. “My spotter and crew chief reminded me to be more patient and let it come to me, and it did. It was awesome.”

Ronnie Davis of Whittier, California, notched his first career Bullring win by taking the 35-lap Southwest Tour Trucks feature. Davis finished 3.929 seconds clear of Eric Darensburg and had plans for a true Las Vegas victory celebration.

“I just love this track,” Davis said. “It’s fun, you can drive it real hard and get on the gas and get it in there deep. I’ll probably have a few beers and (play some) blackjack.”

Jason Kiser drove a new No. 49 car to the Winner’s Circle, crossing the line first by 2.802 seconds ahead of Court Connell. It was Kiser’s 20th career Bullring Saturday night win.

NEXT RACE: Racing returns to The Bullring for the third consecutive week on Saturday, May 20, for Military and Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Lucas Oil. All active-duty military and veterans with a valid ID will receive free admission to the track for themselves and up to four guests, and children 12 and under admitted free with a ticketed adult.

Pack the Track Night at The Bullring

Complete results

NASCAR Super Late Models 35-lap feature No. 1

1. David Anderson; 2. Tyler Fabozzi (-.656 of a second); 3. Justin Johnson (-1.994); 4. Dezel West (-2.902); 5. Steve Anderson (-3.188); 6. Stan Mullis (-3.594); 7. Peyton Saxton (-3.867); 8. Scott Gafforini (-6.900); 9. Gary Clift (-7.451); 10. Brandon Farrington (-9.118); 11. Paul Banghart (-10.648); 12. Charlie Pike (-13.043); 13. Kayli Barker (-4 laps).

NASCAR Super Stocks 25-lap feature

1. Jason Kiser; 2. Court Connell (-2.802 seconds); 3. Mason Sargent (-3.927); 4. Johnny Spilotro (-5.646); 5. Dylin Smotherman (-1 lap); 6. Fred Kiser Jr. (-1 lap); 7. Vince Bianchi (-1 lap); 8. Chuck Deguevara (-1 lap).

Southwest Tour Trucks 35-lap feature

1. Ronnie Davis; 2. Eric Darensburg (-3.929 seconds); 3. Gary Howard (-7.778); 4. Derek Robertson (-11.162); 5. Mike Kelperis (-1 lap); 6. Steve Reeves (-1 lap).

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds 35-lap feature

1. Aaron McMorran; 2. Doug Hamm (-2.507 seconds); 3. Scott Osborne (-4.076); 4. Cameron Morga (-5.756); 5. Brian Reed (-13.107); 6. Pat Petrie (-1 lap); 7. William Guevara (-23 laps).

NASCAR Bombers 25-lap “Breakout” feature

1. Aaron McMorran; 2. Sam Jacks (-.169 of a second); 3. Kyle Jacks (-.442); 4. Jim Merlino (-1.382); 5. Kirk Hance (-2.153); 6. Anthony Mann (-2.379); 7. Jason Merlino (-2.644); 8. Carl Duryee (-11.825); 9. Zachery Nicholls (-14.017); 10. Justin Griffiths (-17.808); 11. Robert Schumacher (-29.813); 12. Pete Meyer (-1 lap); 13. Mark Skinner (-2 laps); 14. James Menasco (-14 laps).

NASCAR Super Late Models 35-lap feature No. 2

1. Stan Mullis; 2. Scott Gafforini (-3.157 seconds); 3. Dezel West (-3.427); 4. Peyton Saxton (-3.811); 5. Justin Johnson (-4.799); 6. Tyler Fabozzi (-6.475); 7. Brandon Farrington (-6.916); 8. Kayli Barker (-9.182); 9. Steve Anderson (-12.250); 10. David Anderson (-12.503); 11. Gary Clift; 12. Paul Banghart (-1 laps); 13. Charlie Pike (-3 laps).