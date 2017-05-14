Champions of Credit Partner with Financial Education Services to Teach Financial Literacy

By Guy Dawson

Alesa Flowers and Cynthia Davis are known as Champions of Credit for a reason. The high level of respect that they have for one another is a big factor in their success in business. The pair partner as agents of Financial Education Services, an 11-year-old Better Business Bureau A+ rated company that helps consumers improve their credit scores and achieve financial success.

“There are no egos here,” Flowers said. “We are even as partners all the way around. I value her advice and she values mine. We might not agree about everything, but the respect we have for each other is always there. It has been a blessing to find a partnership that works so well.”

While she was working as a branch manager at a major financial institution, Davis was introduced to FES and immediately saw it as an outstanding business opportunity. Several months later, she asked Flowers to partner with her and they have been working together ever since.

“When you’re looking at an opportunity, it’s important to ask yourself a few things,” Davis said. “Is this opportunity going to be around 10 years from now? FES appealed to me because there will never be a shortage of people who need great credit. 85 to 90 percent of the people who apply for credit get declined. I was also impressed that FES is the highest rated credit repair company in the industry.”

Flowers said she was inspired by FES’ mixture of entrepreneurship, the corporate environment and financial education.

“Cynthia has a huge background in banking and I bring the entrepreneurial experience to the team,” she said. “There is such a need for financial literacy in our society today and people need what we have to offer. There are 43 million people with credit scores of 599 or less and FES helps them to get their buying power back. Cash isn’t king anymore.”

In addition to helping consumers improve their credit scores, FES also educates on debt collection, asset protection and offers services that protect against identity theft.

There are many pieces to a person’s financial puzzle,” Davis said. “I am always thinking about how I can help more people protect their finances and futures. FES is a company that operates with a high level of integrity and we do what we say we are going to do.”

According to Flowers, FES is an outstanding opportunity for people who want to earn more money and build lucrative businesses. Agents can earn income by selling policies or through team building.

“FES is the perfect business for a person who is coachable and willing to learn,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to jump because we are there to catch you. You are in business for yourself but not by yourself. Some of our most successful agents are people who were employees. They were committed to learning the system and now they are running thriving businesses.”

