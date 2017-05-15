Celebrate American Craft Beer Week with PUB 365 Beer Dinner at the Tuscany on May 16

PUB 365’s Beer Dinner with The Bruery, part of American Craft Beer Week, which takes place May 15-21, will take place on Tuesday, May 16 from 7-10 p.m. at PUB 365 inside Tuscany Suites & Casino.

For $75, guests can enjoy a five course meal with special dining items paired with beers from The Bruery, a boutique craft brewery located in Orange County, CA specializing in barrel-aged and experimental ales. The full pairings menu can be found below:

Reception

Ham & Cheese Croquette

Beer: Frucht Passion Fruit Berlinger-Style Wheat Ale

First Course

Poached Pear Salad

Beer: The Bruery Terreux Confession Sour Ale with Riesling Grapes

Second Course

Seared Foie Gras

Beer: The Bruery White Oak Bourbon Barrel Aged Wheat Wine

Third Course

White Fish

Beer: The Bruery Terreux Saixon – Saison with Brettanoymces & German Hops; The Bruery Terreux Saison Rue – Belgian-style Farmhouse Ale

Fourth Course

Duck Cassoulet

Beer: The Bruery Melange No. 14 – a blend of 85 percent bourbon barrel aged old ale and barleywine and 15 percent imperial stout

Dessert

Churro Waffle with Citrus Crème Fraiche

Beer: The Bruery Share This OC – an imperial stout with orange zest, cacao nibs and vanilla beans

Tuscany Suites & Casino is located at 255 E. Flamingo Road. For reservations, call 702-893-8933 or visit TuscanyLV.com.

PUB 365 features a collection of 365 rotating beers and a menu of traditional pub fare with a modern spin including homemade small bites, iconic burgers and locally world-famous tacos. PUB 365 is a true beer lover’s dream with an extensive collection that includes an evolving list of rare, specialty brews. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday to Sunday

Every day, PUB 365 hosts Happy Hour with food and drink specials available 3-6 p.m. daily and 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. nightly. Food specials include 50 cent chicken wings; $2 slow roasted chicken or carnitas tacos; $2 certified Angus beef sliders; $5 pork or veal bratwurst; $3 beer battered onion rings; and $1 pub chips. Select beers and house wine are available starting at $3.65.

PUB 365 features an Executive Lunch Menu 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday to Friday with an order-to-table 15-minute guarantee or the meal is complimentary. The new menu is ideal for business persons looking for a swift, appetizing meal in between meetings. The menu includes sandwiches such as the Chicken Pesto Panini, Classic Cuban Panini, Pastrami Sub and pulled pork sandwich; salads such as the Caesar Salad with Chicken, Cobb Salad and the ‘Lil ‘Rugula Salad with Chicken; and other classic menu items such as the Carnitas Tacos, Slow Roasted Chicken Tacos and Certified Angus Beef Sliders. Each menu item is $9.95 including pub chips and a fountain drink or iced tea.

The Tuscany Suites & Casino is an all-suite hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada located two blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard. Opened in 2001, Tuscany has 716 suite rooms, four on-property dining options, spa, full casino, sports book and live entertainment nightly. The lush landscapes, fresh food choices and large rooms allow guests to enjoy Las Vegas with all the comforts of an authentic Tuscan village. The Tuscany Suites & Casino is live on Facebook (TuscanyLV), Twitter (@TuscanyCasino) and at TuscanyLV.com.