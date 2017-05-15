Las Vegas Motor Speedway to host Military and Veterans Appreciation Night at The Bullring

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will pay tribute to the men and women of the United States Armed Forces at the third annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Lucas Oil at The Bullring on Saturday.

All active-duty military and veterans with valid IDs will be admitted for free on the special evening, which will be highlighted by a 121-lap SPEARS Southwest Tour Series feature and a 75-lap Lucas Oil Modified Series race. Military personnel and veterans will participate in opening ceremonies and be part of the night’s program, which will feature prize giveaways and special appearances.

The Lucas Oil Modifieds will also have a 40-lap B feature, and the night’s racing schedule includes USLCI Legends, Thunder Cars and Bandoleros races. Gates open at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, and opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6:45 p.m. after the conclusion of qualifying.

Saturday’s action is the final of three consecutive weeks of races at The Bullring. The Chris Trickle Classic follows on Saturday, June 3, as the fourth race in a five-week period at the 3/8-mile paved oval.

Derek Thorn won a rain-shortened SPEARS Southwest Tour Series feature last April, while Linny White took the checkered flag in last May’s Lucas Oil Modifieds race. Both series will return to The Bullring for the West Coast Short Track Championships on Saturday, Nov. 18.

A fun and affordable event, racing at The Bullring features $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products and $3 Budweiser beers. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $8 by calling the LVMS Ticket Office at 800.644.4444 or visiting LVMS.com and are $10 at the gate, and children 12 and under receive free admission when accompanying a ticketed adult.

Military and Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Lucas Oil

Saturday, May 20

5 p.m. – Spectator gates open

5 p.m. – Qualifying

USLCI Bandoleros group qualifying (3 laps)

USLCI Thunder Cars group qualifying (3 laps)

Lucas Oil Modifieds single-car qualifying (2 laps)

USLCI Legends group qualifying (3 laps)

SPEARS Southwest Tour single-car qualifying (2 laps)

6:45 p.m. – Opening ceremonies/National anthem

7 p.m.

USLCI Thunder Cars feature – 15 laps (12 minutes)

Lucas Oil Modifieds B feature – 40 laps (30 minutes)

USLCI Bandolero Bandits feature – 12 laps (12 minutes)

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws feature – 12 laps (12 minutes)

SPEARS Southwest Tour Series feature – 121 laps

USLCI Legends feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

Lucas Oil Modifieds feature – 75 laps

*Schedule is subject to change.