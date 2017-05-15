Miss Teen USA Contestants Attend Human Nature ‘Jukebox’ At The Venetian

The awesome Aussie foursome Human Nature were joined by 35 Miss Teen USA contestants on stage after the girls attended their Saturday night, May 13 performance of JUKEBOX at The Venetian. After eight years on the Strip, Human Nature recently celebrated 1,500 performances as Las Vegas headliners.

Human Nature Jukebox takes audiences on an unforgettable journey through the decades. Starting with the classics of the Doo-Wop era, Human Nature pays tribute to the legends of Motown and Soul and carries through to today’s breakout sensations. Performing in in the Sands Showroom, showtime is 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Shows will be dark July 25-29, August 1-12, October 31, November 23, December 12-16 and December 26. Tickets start at $49.95 (plus applicable fees) and can be purchased at any box office at The Venetian or The Palazzo, online at venetian.com or by calling 702.414.9000. Las Vegas residents receive a 25 percent discount or two tickets for the price of one with a valid ID. Members of the military receive a 25 percent discount with a military identification card. Follow on Twitter @HumanNatureLive.

Photo by Petra Jezkova, Cashman Photo