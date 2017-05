Eat a Burrito, Support Three Square Food Bank on Thursday, May 18

Help your local food bank! On Thursday, May 18 from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., Chipotle restaurants in Las Vegas and Henderson will donate 50 percent of all sales to Three Square Food Bank, providing food assistance to Lincoln, Nye, Esmerelda and Clark counties. Customers simply need to present a fundraiser flyer (printer or on their phone) or mention Three Square to the cashier before payment.