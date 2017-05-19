Annual passes now available for both 2018 NASCAR Weekends at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans now can lock in their seats for both 2018 NASCAR weekends at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and save up to 40 percent by doing so.

The window for existing ticketholders to renew their seats has concluded, and LVMS now is offering discounted annual packages to all fans. Race fans can buy tickets to both tripleheader weekends – which will include races from all of NASCAR’s top three series – for as low as $149 as the 1.5-mile superspeedway becomes the first track in NASCAR history to host two tripleheader weekends with NASCAR’s top three series.

“We’ve had a great response from fans during the ticket-renewal period, and we’re excited to offer the discounted annual passes to all NASCAR fans,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “Las Vegas Motor Speedway will make history in 2018, and we want as many dedicated racing fans to be a part of it as possible. It’s going to be a great year at our speedway, and we’re thrilled to share it with our fans at amazing prices.”

Tickets for all six races – which will be held in March and September – begin at $149 for Section 2 and top out at $299 for Earnhardt Terrace and Petty Terrace seating, a savings of $191 from 2017’s prices. Fans can save $45 per package in the red seats, $105 in the white-painted portion of Section 2 and $151 for seats in Section 2’s blue seats, all while seeing four more races.

Fans can save up to 40 percent by taking advantage of the annual-package discounts, and LVMS offers flexible four- and 10-month payment plans for as low as $15 per month.

LVMS was awarded a second NASCAR Weekend and signed Pennzoil as title sponsor of its March Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in March.

Next up for LVMS is the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday, Sept. 30, which will be part of the series’ playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Tickets are available by calling 1-800-644-4444 or logging on to www.LVMS.com.