Toast to World Whiskey Day at Rí Rá Las Vegas on May 20

This Saturday is World Whiskey Day, and what a Whiskey Day it will be! Why, you ask? Because hard as it may be to believe, World Whiskey Day was founded fairly recently. May 20 marks the five-year anniversary of this wonderful whiskey celebration.

Guests can enjoy Rí Rá Las Vegas’ offerings with the special Tour of Ireland flight for $13 that includes a .5-ounce shot of popular Irish whiskies such as Greenspot, Bushmills and John Powers. In addition to the special, Rí Rá offers a selection of more than 20 whiskey flights with pours from Canada, Australia, Taiwan and more.

As inspiration for World Whiskey Day success, here are recipes from GOLD BAR premium blend, gold finished whiskey, an exhibitor at the 2017 Nightclub & Bar Show in Las Vegas. GOLD BAR actually takes a journey similar to that of the gold hunters who crossed America seeking their fortunes, beginning with grains from the heartland before being blended in California. The liquid is even finished in a gold-plated barrel. Every bottle – which is an undeniable attention grabber on any back bar – is individually numbered and features a solid brass “Lady of Fortune” coin embedded in it.

Beauregard’s Golden Breakfast

Courtesy of GOLD BAR

1 ounce GOLD BAR Gold Finished Whiskey

0.5 ounce Chambord

0.5 ounce Amaro Montenegro

0.5 ounce Fresh lemon juice

Dash of cherry bitters

Traditionally, this is a cocktail made using blueberry jam. GOLD BAR exchanged the jam for Chambord and a blackberry garnish. Feel free to mash in any fresh berries you have. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake very well. Strain and serve up in your favourite vintage glass with a blackberry for garnish.

Golden Pineapple

Courtesy of GOLD BAR

1.5 ounces GOLD BAR Gold Finished Whiskey

.75 ounce St-Germain

1/2 ounce Fresh lime juice

1 ounce Coconut water

1 ounce Pineapple juice

Shake all ingredients well over ice, then pour over fresh ice in a high ball or zombie glass. Or, if you want to take your presentation to the next level, pour it right into the pineapple!