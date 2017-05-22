Vactioning in Las Vegas in Style

Las Vegas has been dubbed the Sin City, with the infamous movie “The Hangover” proving that anything can happen out in Nevada. However, a holiday to Las Vegas does not have to be all gambling and booze. In fact, Las Vegas can be the perfect escape for singles or couples who wish to see the Las Vegas sights.

You can let your hair down and be as wild as you wish out in the Nevada desert or you can go with family including spouses and children. However, when vacationing in Las Vegas, you can do it in style.

Picking Accommodation

There are many different accommodations to choose from, depending on what you truly want when staying out there. Of course, a lot of the hotels double up as a casino, so if you are a high-roller or simply interested in putting a few chips on the table, then staying at a casino may be the best option.

However, there are also spas for those who wish to avoid the gambling side of Las Vegas, and who are interested in a little pampering. Additionally, Airbnb is becoming an increasingly popular option as it allows you to stay in an entire home or apartment, with complete privacy and independence.

Book Activities in Advance

Las Vegas is overwhelmingly busy. Whether it’s a magic show or wanting to go on the High Roller, tickets may be sold out if you forget to purchase them beforehand. Therefore, to avoid disappointment, draw up a list of interests you’d be sad to miss out on and make sure to book them well in advance. This also goes for restaurants, bars and clubs. If you are staying in a hotel, make sure to speak to reception about any group outings they may be organizing.

Carefully Select Your Wardrobe

Your outfit greatly depends on the weather, but also the occasion. For example, if you are going to a bachelor or bachelorette party, then you may be packing some comical and embarrassing attire. Also, you may want to pack some formal clothing for places which are formal wear only. Of course, many will want to look their best when walking up and down The Strip, but instead of slathering on the foundation, sunscreen will be far better for your complexion. After all, a red and peeling face is far more embarrassing than a make-up free, natural look during the daytime.

Additionally, you will want to be comfortable. High heels and a tight dress may be great for a nightclub, but make sure to pack breathable attire for the day when the heat is overwhelming.

Be Safe

Las Vegas is America’s playground, so it’s smart to stay safe. Make sure to take out insurance, but also have your wits about you. Remember, club promoters are aggressive, taxi’s overcharge, the weather is hot, and hustlers wish to make a few dollars. If you end up injured by another or have been in the past, click here for a lawyer who tackles nationwide cases.

Las Vegas is a lot of fun, and millions of tourists flock there every year in the hopes of being entertained. Therefore, make sure you vacation in style; otherwise, you may have missed out on a vacation of a lifetime.