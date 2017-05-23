World Burger Tour 3 returns to Hard Rock Café Las Vegas during National Burger Month

By Debbie Hall

The month of May is National Burger month and Hard Rock Café is celebrating with the return of the World Burger Tour for a limited time. It is National Burger Day on May 28 but the tour is extended through June 25.

In May, the tour begins with the English Breakfast Burger from London, United Kingdom. The first cafe opened in London in 1971 so homage is paid to both the city and classic English breakfast. The a Certified Angus Beef patty is topped with breakfast sausage, sliced ham, arugula, grilled portobello mushroom, fresh tomato and a fresh-cracked egg.

Flying south from London, the next burger stop is in New Orleans with its Jambalaya Burger featuring spiced up Certified Angus Beef fixed with Cajun mayo, pickles, andouille sausage, pepper jack cheese and a jammin’ jambalaya rice cake.

Time to take off for the white beaches and blue water of Cartagena, Colombia for the Colombian Plantain Burger topped with caramelized onions, garlic aioli, bacon and Monterey Jack Cheese, spiked with molasses and topped with fried plantains on a Certified Angus Beef patty.

Crossing an ocean and heading north to Seoul, South Korea, the Kimchi Burger is topped with Certified Angus Beef patty topped with Sriracha-seasoned kimchi, bulgogi sauce, fresh tomato and lettuce and Sriracha mayo.

In the June, the tour begins in Barcelona, Spain with the Olé Burger made with a fury of red peppered Romesco sauce, roasted vegetables, with goat cheese crumbles and arugula, on a Certified Angus Beef between a toasted bun.

There is the flight to the United State for the Tennessee BBQ Burger made with a Certified Angus Beef patty with a barbecue dry rub topped with pickle slices, Memphis slaw, pulled pork, pig sauce, crispy onions and cheddar

Flying south from Tennessee to Buenos Aires, Argentina for the Tango Salsa Burger with andouille sausage, Certified Angus Beef, salsa criolla, garlic aioli, Monterey jack cheese, fresh arugula and a fried egg to top off the burger.

Then is it across an ocean to Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam for the Banh Mi Burger coated in tangy house-made Vietnamese glaze, topped with sliced cucumbers and pickled vegetables, accompanied by a garnishment of cilantro and green onions all on a Certified Angus Beef patty.

Hard Rock Savory Artisan Fries are part of the meal with a choice including chili seasoned fries with Chipotle garlic ketchup, Parmesan Pomano fries with garlic aioli, herb & garlic fries with Chimichurri mayo and curry fries with Tandoori mayonnaise.

As part of the World Burger Tour menu, Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas Strip will also showcase the brand’s world-famous cocktails, including Southern Rock made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Southern Comfort, Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur and SMIRNOFF Vodka, mixed with sweet & sour topped with Sierra Mist. There is the Hurricane made with orange, mango and pineapple juice, infused with BACARDI Superior Rum, BACARDI Select Rum, Amaretto and Finest Call Grenadine. The Electric Blues is made with SMIRNOFF Vodka, BACARDI Superior Rum, Beefeater Gin, DeKuyper® Blue Curacao and sweet & sour topped with Sierra Mist. The Mojito is a blend of BACARDI Superior Rum muddled with fresh mint and lime topped with club soda. The Lovely Rita is made iwth Sauza Gold Tequila, Cointreau Orange Liqueur and Hard Rock’s authentic Margarita Mix.

“Hard Rock’s World Burger Tour continues to feed our guests’ desire for adventure, so this year we’ve revamped the menu to highlight unique and authentic ingredients from around the world,” said Darryl Mickler, Senior Director of Research and Development for Hard Rock International. “Guests can experience global flavors without leaving their hometown – from bold South Korea kimchi to sweet Colombia plantains, there’s something legendary for every palate.”

But what makes this World Burger Tour special are the staff, tour guides in the world of service, food and fun. Alejondro Tejas brings his background in entertainment as a wonderful server while traveling the world with his guests one burger at a time. His smile lights up the room, his personality is infectious and his good looks are part of the pleasing scenery. The captains of the tour, Ursula Castillo and Cameron Trimpe, operations managers, make certain with pride that all is runs smoothly for all who enter.

The Hard Rock Café on the Las Vegas Strip is over 42,000 square feet covering three stories. The retail shop is located on the first floor, bar, lounge and dining room on the second floor and stage for live performances on the third floor. Hard Rock Café also features WiFi and patio dining. For more information, call (702) 733-7625, visit hardrock.com and click here about the World Burger Tour.