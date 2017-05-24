Top WWE icon, Goldberg, pays visits to Andiamo Italian Steakhouse and Golden Gate Hotel

Bill Goldberg, one of WWE’s biggest stars, spent some time in Las Vegas recently. He held a meet-and-greet and lunch at the brand new Sugar Factory location inside the Fashion Show Mall, which was a huge success. Meeting so many fans worked up quite the appetite, and so he satisfied that hunger with a meal at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse, located in the popular D Casino Hotel. He and his family were joined by D Executive, Richard Wilk, and Richard’s family as well. The group enjoyed their signature dishes served fresh from the award-winning restaurant before heading over (via the D’s stretch limo) to the sister property, Golden Gate Hotel and Casino! But not before taking a photo with his D Hotel driver who was a huge fan.

Owner, Derek Stevens, graciously invited Goldberg to stay at Golden Gate as his guest. Fans went crazy over the WWE legend, regardless of where he stepped foot downtown! Big things might happen on the strip, but sometimes, even bigger things happen downtown. Next time Goldberg comes to Vegas, you’ll know where to find him!