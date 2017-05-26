Bullring points leaders remain unchanged after season’s sixth racing weekend

There were no changes at the top of the points standings after the sixth racing weekend of 2017 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Tyler Fabozzi (USLCI Legends), Ron Reed (USLCI Thunder Cars), Camden Larsen (USLCI Bandolero Outlaws) and Braden Conner (USLCI Bandolero Bandits) had strong performances on Military and Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Lucas Oil on Saturday and continue to lead their respective divisions at the 3/8-mile paved oval. Reed won his class’ 15-lap feature, while Fabozzi, Larsen and Conner each finished second in their races over the weekend.

Fabozzi leads four-time track champion Michael Todd Glazier 133-111 in the USLCI Legends points battle, while Reed increased his advantage and leads Doug Germano 121-94 in the USLCI Thunder Cars class. Larsen leads two-time track champion R.J. Smotherman 114-98 in the USLCI Bandolero Outlaws class, and Conner holds a 108-92 lead over Landon Gresser and Amilleo Thomson in the USLCI Bandolero Bandits division.

The track’s four NASCAR classes and Skid Plate Cars did not run on Saturday, with Peyton Saxton (NASCAR Super Late Models), Aaron McMorran (NASCAR Bombers and Grand American Modifieds), Court Connell (NASCAR Super Stocks) and Robert Smotherman (Skid Plate Cars) leading their divisions heading into the Chris Trickle Classic on June 3.

Drivers will earn points in the nine Bullring divisions through Championship Night on Oct. 7.

Points standings for The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Through May 20 races)

NASCAR Super Late Models

1. Peyton Saxton 134; 2. Justin Johnson 123; 3. Stan Mullis 121; 4. Tyler Fabozzi 111; 5. Scott Gafforini 99; 6. Kayli Barker 84; 7. David Anderson 79; 8. Steve Anderson 60; 9. Dezel West 58; 10. Warren Knipper 57; 11. Gary Clift 47; 12. (tie) Jay Beasley, Charlie Pike and Brandon Farrington 25; 15. (tie) Chris Trickle and Cole Cabrera 20; 17. Paul Banghart 17; 18. Noah Gragson 14.

NASCAR Super Stocks

1. Court Connell 92; 2. Johnny Spilotro 90; 3. Mason Sargent 74; 4. Dylin Smotherman 63; 5. Robert Negrete 59; 6. Steve Smith 54; 7. Matt Larsen 52; 8. Vince Bianchi 39; 9. Fred Kiser Jr. 37; 10. Jason Kiser 28; 11. (tie) Donnie Larson and Chuck Deguevara 15; 13. Scott Larsen 14; 14. Mark Balconi 11; 15. Justin Kiser 5.

NASCAR Bombers

1. Aaron McMorran 163; 2. Sam Jacks 125; 3. Kyle Jacks 99; 4. Kirk Hance 96; 5. Jim Merlino 91; 6. Nick Nuccitelli 87; 7. Mark Skinner 79; 8. (tie) Pete Meyer and Anthony Mann 66; 10. Adam Simon 61; 11. Jason Merlino 56; 12. Zachery Nicholls 55; 13. Bradley Thompson 52; 14. Martin Sullins 43; 15. J.J. Nunn 40; 16. (tie) Robert Schumacher and Carl Duryee 33; 18. Steve Danko 31; 19. James Menasco 25; 20. (tie) Savannah Ertl and Justin Griffiths 10; 22. (tie) Bob Rynda and Carl Scherkenbach 9; 24. Gary Griffiths Jr. 8; 25. Cody Maserang 7; 26. (tie) Billy Hern and Scott Bradbury 5.

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds

1. Aaron McMorran 70; 2. Doug Hamm 67; 3. Cameron Morga 62; 4. Scott Osborne 58; 5. Brian Reed 53; 6. Pat Petrie 43; 7. Tom Pfundstein 26; 8. William Guevara 13.

USLCI Legend Cars

1. Tyler Fabozzi 133; 2. Michael Todd Glazier 111; 3. T.J. Clark 90; 4. Brian Williams 78; 5. Payton Garofalo 67; 6. Dylan Fabozzi 59; 7. (tie) Matt Cunningham and Gary Scheurell 46; 9. Cody Dempster 45; 10. Devin Lane 44; 11. Jace Jones 42; 12. Michael Anderson 40; 13. Robert Gayton 38; 14. Darren Amidon 32; 15. (tie), Kaden Honeycutt, Cameron Morga and Gary Wegener 30; 18. Sam Mayer 26; 19. Gus Dean 23; 20. (tie) Noah Korner and Robbie Czub 21; 22. Darrell Stewart 19; 23. (tie) D.J. Canipe, Donna Gunther and Brian Lane 18; 26. Colton Page 17; 27. (tie) Michael Dabney and Brady Fox-Rhode 16; 29. Cody Winchel 14; 30. Ben Vanhelden 13; 31. (tie) Terry Sykes, Bruce Silver and Eddie Garone 11; 34. (tie) Randy Beddow, Chris Semler and Ricky Leigh 9; 37. Daniel Whitley 8; 38. (tie) Jason Cowie and Don Williams 7; 40. (tie) Andy Hulcy and Matt Larsen 6; 42. (tie) Jeremy Doss, Michael Sauer, John Copeland, Ricky De Le Ree and Jesse Love 5.

USLCI Thunder Cars

1. Ron Reed 121; 2. Doug Germano 94; 3. Ed Hohman 92; 4. Darin Callaway 78; 5. Brian Reed 23.

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws

1. Camden Larsen 114; 2. R.J. Smotherman 98; 3. Jaron Giannini 80; 4. Kaden Crouch 73; 5. Matthew Cunningham Jr. 64; 6. Ethan Deguevara 59; 7. Cody Brown 52; 8. Dezel West 40; 9. Kyle Keller 33; 10. Tia Guy 29; 11. Jesse Love 25; 12. Cameron Guy 24; 13. Adam Lemke 17.

USLCI Bandolero Bandits

1. Braden Connor 108; 2. (tie) Amilleo Thomson and Landon Gresser 92; 4. Sabastian Lafia 91; 5. Tuscan Nuccitelli 70; 6. Cody Kiemele 50; 7. (tie) Eliana Danko and Levi Johnson 28; 9. Branch Danko 26; 10. Owen Romzek 15.

Skid Plate Cars

1. Robert Smotherman 56; 2. James Brazzeal 53; 3. Jeff Bargerhuff 42; 4. Cindy Clark 32; 5. Billy Paddack Jr. 30; 6. Travis Wood 28; 7. Don Williams 26; 8. Racer X 20; 9. (tie) Matthew Paddack Jr. and Nick Tom 17; 11. Scott Stockwell 15; 12. Ben Williams 14; 13. Billy Paddack Sr. 13; 14. Nick Nuccitelli 12; 15. Marcus Allen 11.