DC Building Group Announces New Hires

Las Vegas-based DC Building Group announced today that the company recently hired four new employees: Project Director Mike Cook, Project Manager Ryan Plutchak, Superintendent Pat Warren and Project Administrator Robyne Ousman.

In his new role as project director, Cook’s primary responsibility is managing current and future large projects. As project manager, Plutchak heads over project completion schedules, budgets, and overseeing the scope of plans and specifications. Warren streamlines jobsite operations from schedule execution and subcontractor supervision to punch list coordination and project close-out. He also facilitates inspections, does logistics on materials and building layout, and conducts meetings with site owners and sub-contractors. Ousman’s duties involve insurance tracking as well as overseeing project budgets and closeout documents.

“These new additions to our team are invaluable,” said DC Building Group CEO Shawn Danoski. “They bring decades of experience with excellent reputations in the industry and will help us move forward as a company as we continue to grow.”

Cook is an industry veteran in commercial construction and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Warren has previously worked as superintendent for a variety of projects in Las Vegas. Plutchak has a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Michigan State University as well as 15 years’ industry experience. Ousman has spent the past 22 years working in construction jobs in Las Vegas.

DC Building Group is a general contracting firm with a mission to provide opportunities and enhance the lives of its team and the communities it serves. DCBG was founded in 2001, and since its inception has conducted business with the highest degree of professionalism and integrity with a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The firm offers personal service in an honest and open environment, resulting in more than just enhancing its customers’ bottom line. With a diverse group of construction leaders and professionals, DC Building Group is licensed, insured, and experienced in a wide variety of construction and delivery methods. The team builds client projects with quality, ahead of schedule, and on budget, while continually finding the most cost effective and efficient practices. Its services are tailored to meet clients’ needs with a results driven approach. DCBG has the capabilities and experience of a large firm and the intimacy of a mid-size firm to achieve success for the team. DCBG is licensed in numerous states across the country with a focus on the Western U.S. It has become one of the largest, locally owned general contracting firms in Las Vegas with a portfolio that includes office, medical, industrial, hospitality, retail, restaurant, religious, non-profit, aviation, educations, and public works. Information can be accessed at www.BuildWithDCBG.com.