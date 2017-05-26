Downtown Las Vegas Events Center holds Vegas’ first DirtyBird BBQ!

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center morphed itself into the ultimate summer paradise this past weekend during its installment of the popular DirtyBird BBQ. In collaboration with Dirtybird Records and Collective Zoo, the venue attracted thousands of worldwide visitors for the all-day into the night event. Everyone had so much and partied together, dancing singing and eating.

The food/EDM party consisted of the best Vegas BBQ food trucks/restaurants along with a lineup of top DJs performing all day long. Guests also had the first-time option to purchase private, shaded cabanas, resting aside a huge swimming pool and inflatable water slide constructed purely for the event! Now that was a first! DLVEC owner, Derek Stevens, took center stage when he welcomed the happy crowd to the event and extended an after-party invitation, which would take place at the D Casino Hotel’s LONGBAR across the street. The crowd loved and cheered with excitement.

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center always goes above and beyond for its awesome events, they even create firsts for their guests.