March, September dates announced for Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s 2018 NASCAR Weekends

Las Vegas to host first race of 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

The 2018 NASCAR season will be an historic one for Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

LVMS’s spring NASCAR Weekend will run March 2-4, 2018 with a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race taking place on Friday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Boyd Gaming 300 following on Saturday and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ Pennzoil 400 anchoring the tripleheader on Sunday. The speedway’s fall weekend will be Sept. 14-16 and consist of a Friday NCWTS race, an Xfinity Series race on Saturday and a Cup Series race on Sunday.

LVMS will kick off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in September and be the first track in NASCAR history to host two tripleheader weekends in the same year. In addition, the speedway’s September Xfinity Series race will serve as the cutoff for qualification into the Xfinity playoffs, and the Truck Series race will be the second playoff event for that series.

“We’ve waited a long time to be able to host two major NASCAR event weekends at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and to see the official dates on the schedule is exciting for everyone here at the speedway and in our community,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “Our spring NASCAR Weekend has been a thrilling experience in Las Vegas for more than two decades, and we’re eager to begin another chapter with our fall tripleheader. To kick off the Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs and be a key factor in the other series’ postseasons will be an incredible way to cap off what promises to be a monumental year for LVMS.”

LVMS was awarded a second NASCAR Weekend and signed Pennzoil as title sponsor of its spring Cup race in March of this year. The speedway first hosted a Truck race in 1996, then followed with an Xfinity event the following year and added a Cup race in 1998.

NASCAR fans now can lock in their seats for both 2018 NASCAR weekends at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – and save up to 40 percent by doing so.

The window for existing ticketholders to renew their seats has concluded, and LVMS now is offering discounted annual packages to all fans. Race fans can buy tickets to both tripleheader weekends – which will include races from all of NASCAR’s top three series – for as low as $149 as the 1.5-mile superspeedway becomes the first track in NASCAR history to host two tripleheader weekends with NASCAR’s top three series.

“We’ve had a great response from fans during the ticket-renewal period, and we’re excited to offer the discounted annual passes to all NASCAR fans,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “Las Vegas Motor Speedway will make history in 2018, and we want as many dedicated racing fans to be a part of it as possible. It’s going to be a great year at our speedway, and we’re thrilled to share it with our fans at amazing prices.”

Tickets for all six races – which will be held in March and September – begin at $149 for Section 2 and top out at $299 for Earnhardt Terrace and Petty Terrace seating, a savings of $191 from 2017’s prices. Fans can save $45 per package in the red seats, $105 in the white-painted portion of Section 2 and $151 for seats in Section 2’s blue seats, all while seeing four more races.

Fans can save up to 40 percent by taking advantage of the annual-package discounts, and LVMS offers flexible four- and 10-month payment plans for as low as $15 per month.

Next up for LVMS is its fall Truck race on Saturday, Sept. 30, which will be part of the NCWTS Playoffs for the second consecutive year. Fans can purchase annual passes for LVMS’s 2018 events at a deep discount off individual weekend tickets by calling 1-800-644-4444 or logging on to www.LVMS.com.