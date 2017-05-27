Celebrate National Burger Day over Memorial Day weekend

BEER PARK at Paris Las Vegas is home to the Breakfast Burger, a delicious blend between an American favorite and the traditional breakfast. Served all day alongside panoramic views of the Strip, the burger features a fresh ground-beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, crispy hash browns and fried egg, covered in a home-made hot aioli sauce, all on a classic grilled bun.

BEER PARK at Paris Las Vegas will celebrate Memorial Day with live music by a DJ, over 100 kinds of beer and tailgate-style fare from Sunday, May 28 and Monday, May 29. Surrounded by views of the Strip, the rooftop bar will kick off the party with a guest DJ, and will keep the party going with oversized yard games, including Jenga, shuffle board and Connect Four. Guests can enjoy a selection of over 100 kinds of beer, including 36 on draft, as well as wine and cocktails on tap. BEER PARK’s full menu selections will also be available for purchase, including the Shock Top marinated bratwurst, priced at $10.95; the BBQ Burger, priced at $9.95; and house-smoked barbecue ribs, priced at $19.95.

Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book inside SLS Las Vegas offers a savory twist on traditional burgers with the Truffle Burger. Featuring a hand-formed patty of house-ground premium steak, infused with Umami’s unique blend of enhancing sauces and seasonings, the Truffle Burger is covered in truffled aioli, house truffle cheese and truffle glaze—an indulgent dream come true for truffle lovers.

Strip-side American eatery, HEXX Kitchen + Bar, brings a new twist to the traditional American favorite with its signature HEXX burger. Loaded with American cheese, fried onions, bacon, lettuce and tomato, what makes this burger so unique is its one-of-a-kind white chocolate bun. Known for making its own chocolate onsite, HEXX integrates its signature bean-to-bar chocolate in a variety of savory dishes for a unique dining experience you could only find in Vegas.

Therapy one of Downtown Las Vegas’ top dining destinations, combines an American gastro-style menu and full bar program. One of Therapy’s hit burgers is The “Big Sexy,” made with wagyu beef, topped with Boston bib lettuce, roasted tomato, brie and scallion mayonnaise. Pair the seductive burger with one of Therapy’s 40 craft beers, or the restaurant’s new hand-crafted whiskey, created in a local Las Vegas distillery and brewery.

Awarded “Best Tequila Selection” in the 2015 Best of Las Vegas awards, Sammy Hagar’s hard rockin’ dining and live music venue Cabo Wabo Cantina combines the laid-back beach-town vibe of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with the excitement of the Las Vegas Strip. Blending coastal Mexican and Tex Mex cuisine, Cabo Wabo Cantina’s Jack & Coke BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger is a must-try on the menu, made with cheddar cheese, Jack & Coke BBQ sauce and crispy fried onions.