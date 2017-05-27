Celebrate National Burger Day this Sunday May 28

Just a reminder that this Sunday, May 28 is National Burger Day.

To celebrate, Brightside Breakfast & Burgers at the Plaza Hotel & Casino has been offering 20 percent off any burger on its menu during the month of May if the customer says “National Burger Day.” Burgers are served on fresh Hawaiian brioche bun with freshly ground Angus beef

The Plaza – cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato – $7

BBQ Bacon – BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato – $8

Mushroom Swiss – sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato – $8

Anytime – burger patty topped with a fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese – $9

Turkey – turkey burger with roasted red pepper and mozzarella – $8

Proof Tavern will be offering its Proof Burger for ½ off. The Proof Burger usually is priced at $10 and includes lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and patrons can add cheese and/or bacon for $1 each. Proof Tavern is the newest gaming and dining establishment in the Lake Las Vegas community at MonteLago Village, providing patrons 21 and over a diverse array of menu items ranging from American comfort foods to classic favorites with a modern twist, a full service bar including specialty craft cocktails, wine and spirits and gaming.

B&B Burger & Beer at The Venetian is offering a complimentary collection of burger sliders when guests check in to B&B Burger & Beer on social media. The “Burger of the Month” will also be available until May 31. Currently it is the Santa Fe. This new creation showcases Southwestern flavors with fire roasted green hatch chiles, onion and sweet corn relish, chimichurri sauce, jalapeño bacon and pepper jack cheese with a 6oz grilled patty on potato bun ($14). The Drive-Thru is a fun burger to dive into with two grilled patties, American cheese, B&B pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayonnaise and mustard on a sesame seed bun ($10). Finally, another new burger to the menu: The Hometown. Executive Chef Beth McGee says this burger is a favorite as its flavors are “reminiscent of childhood.” With American and provolone cheese, ham, shredded lettuce and mustard-mayonnaise on a sesame bun, it is easy to feel young again with this delectable dish ($14). Guests must show B&B Burger & Beer staff their check-in to receive a free collection of sliders.