DJ Khaled, French Montana, Diddy, Gucci Mane spotted at TAO Group Properties

The Memorial Day Weekend festivities continued Saturday at TAO Group Las Vegas properties.

At TAO Beach in The Venetian, DJ Khaled hosted the pool party and pumped out hit after hit as he manned the decks. Taking in Khaled’s set from multiple cabanas were hip hop artists OT Genasis, Fabolous and Pusha T as well as New York Giants Player Odell Beckham Jr, Los Angeles Laker Luol Deng and Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Von Miller. At one point in the afternoon, OT Genasis jumped in the DJ booth with Khaled and took to the mic, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Later that night at TAO Nightclub, French Montana performed for a full house of party-goers. Surprising the crowd, Diddy joined Montana on stage. After performing, the two partied the night away together at a VIP table.

At Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, hip hop artist Gucci Mane took over the night with a blowout performance of his top hits. In the crowd were Odell Beckham Jr and Von Miller who partied with their entourage at a VIP table.

At Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, “Orange is the New Black” stars Beth Dover and Lea DeLaria enjoyed dinner with friends. The group sipped on cocktails and enjoyed a selection of seafood dishes.

TAO Photo Credit: Brenton Ho

Marquee Photo Credit: Tony Tran