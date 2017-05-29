The Flame Broiler Las Vegas specializes in fast, healthy, flavorful meals

By Debbie Hall

The No. 1 reason people give for not eating healthy is that “it takes too much time.” The Flame Broiler Las Vegas is changing that by offering a meal that takes under five minutes that is both healthy and full of flavor.

The premise is simple. One selects the size, including mini bowl (3 ounces), regular bowl (5 ounces) or plate (7 ounces of protein). Next is the base of white rice, brown rice, veggies (blanched cabbage, carrots and broccoli or a combination of rice and veggies. Next it is topped with protein of a choice of chicken, Angus beef, organic grilled tofu or a selection of two proteins. It can be topped with green onions (or not). Sauces to dress includes the company’s own version of teriyaki sauce or its “Magic Sauce,” mild or hot. Plates include a cabbage salad, sesame dressing and seasonal fresh fruit. Select a beverage and it becomes a healthy meal under $10. There is no dairy, transfat, MSG, skin or frying. Let’ see a fast food place compete with that.

Young Lee created The Flame Broiler in California in 1995 by way of a corporate job. With his degree in economics, Lee was pursuing his career, which required business travel. He discovered in the 1980s and early 1990s that very few restaurants served healthy meals. He opened his first restaurant in Orange County and started franchising in 1999. The franchise has over 200 locations in California, Arizona, Florida and Oklahoma. There are only 10 items on the menu and has earned the moniker, “Rice Bowl King.”

Lee also gives back by feeding the homeless and is committed to sponsoring two children per location that opens.

The Flame Broiler Las Vegas is located at 651 N. Rainbow Blvd., south of U.S. 95. in the Rainbow Business Center, next to Starbucks. There is patio seating and plenty of parking. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call (702) 487-6400 or visit www.flamebroilerusa.com.

