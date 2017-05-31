John Rich of “Big & Rich” Holds Live Private Performance for Local Service Men, Woman and Veterans at Redneck Riviera at Grand Bazaar Shops

John Rich of best-selling country duo “Big & Rich” performed live in a private event at his country music lifestyle bar Redneck Riviera at Grand Bazaar Shops. Well known for celebrating past and present military, Rich appeared in front of an audience that included members from the Las Vegas Police Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department, California Highway Patrol and those retired from the Chicago Police Department. Redneck Rivera continually honors military and veterans in its special interior bar called “The Heroes Bar,” where active duty and past service members receive their first drink on the house as a token of the bar’s appreciation.

Grand Bazaar Shops is located at the busiest pedestrian intersection in the city, Las Vegas Boulevard (The Strip) and Flamingo Road, directly in front of Bally’s Las Vegas, across from the Fountains of Bellagio, and surrounded by Flamingo Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas and Caesars Palace hotels. With a breadth of shopping, food, dining and bar venues, Grand Bazaar Shops invites travelers and locals alike to discover its wonderful treasures. Retail merchants span across categories including apparel, footwear, eyewear, accessories, jewelry, health and beauty and specialty. Grand Bazaar Shops is home to the first Las Vegas Wahlburgers, Giordano’s, Redneck Riviera, Sin City Brewing Co., Starbucks, Swarovski, Alex and Ani, Superdry and LUSH Fresh Handmade Cosmetics. Follow Grand Bazaar Shops on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.

Redneck Riviera is a lifestyle brand that celebrates America’s hard-working men and women. Built for people who live to turn up the music and have fun with friends and family, Redneck Riviera is America’s ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ brand that offers something for everyone who likes to rock the red, white and blue all year long. Launched in 2014, the brand brings these values to life through footwear, apparel, hospitality and licensed products in a variety of categories. More information can be found here.