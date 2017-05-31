Kendra Wilkinson Celebrates Premiere of New Show at HEXX Kitchen + Bar and Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas

Reality TV star and model Kendra Wilkinson was spotted at HEXX Kitchen + Bar at Paris Las Vegas Saturday evening following the premiere of her new show, “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.”

The former Playboy model and current star of WE tv’s show, “Kendra on Top,” enjoyed some of HEXX’s appetizers including tortilla soup, candied bacon and fresh guacamole with her co-star Jai Rodriguez and other cast members. The group also sipped on an assortment of HEXX’s signature “potion” cocktails, and posed for pictures with HEXX staff and fans.

Following the late-night dinner, Wilkinson, Rodriguez and friends made their way to Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop, where the group partied under the stars into the early morning hours.

Located in the heart of the Strip inside Paris Las Vegas, HEXX kitchen l bar l chocolate is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. With spectacular patio dining and unparalleled views of the Fountains of Bellagio, HEXX is the ideal location for breakfast, lunch or dinner, a late-night snack or a vibrant atmosphere to enjoy drinks. As Nevada’s first bean-to-bar chocolate maker, HEXX invites guests to watch and experience the process of chocolate making in its state-of-the-art exhibition kitchen. For more information about the 30,000-square-foot restaurant, chocolate experience and retail store, please visit www.hexxlasvegas.com. Reservations are available at OpenTable and by calling 702.331.5100. Connect with HEXX on social media at www.facebook.com/hexxchocolate, and on Twitter and Instagram at @hexxchocolate; join the conversation by using #HEXX.