NBA Playoffs a Slam Dunk at Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book with All-Inclusive Packages
Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book at SLS Las Vegas will tip off the NBA championship with slam-dunk packages available exclusively during game-time action beginning tomorrow, June 1.
Available through the duration of the games, the packages include:
- Tier 1 – $30/person
- Unlimited Draught Rolling Rock or Bud Light, rotating craft handle manager’s choice
- Endless chicken wings
- Tier 2 – $45/per person
- Open bar, well drinks
- Unlimited Draught Rolling Rock or Bud Light, rotating craft handle manager’s choice
- $15 food credit
- Tier 3 – $70/per person
- Open bar, well drinks
- Unlimited Draught Rolling Rock or Bud Light, rotating craft handle manager’s choice
- Endless chicken wings and French fries
- VIP Lounge – $250
- Reserved couch seating for a party of six
- Open bar, well drinks
- Unlimited Draught Rolling Rock or Bud Light, rotating craft handle manager’s choice
- $50 food credit
More than 50 TVs throughout Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book provide optimal views of the games. Plus, the on-site William Hill Sports Book provides convenience for betting on the games.
SLS Las Vegas always offers complimentary covered parking and valet services. More information is available at www.slslasvegas.com.