NBA Playoffs a Slam Dunk at Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book with All-Inclusive Packages

Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book at SLS Las Vegas will tip off the NBA championship with slam-dunk packages available exclusively during game-time action beginning tomorrow, June 1.

Available through the duration of the games, the packages include:

  • Tier 1 – $30/person
    • Unlimited Draught Rolling Rock or Bud Light, rotating craft handle manager’s choice
    • Endless chicken wings
  • Tier 2 – $45/per person
    • Open bar, well drinks
    • Unlimited Draught Rolling Rock or Bud Light, rotating craft handle manager’s choice
    • $15 food credit
  • Tier 3 – $70/per person
    • Open bar, well drinks
    • Unlimited Draught Rolling Rock or Bud Light, rotating craft handle manager’s choice
    • Endless chicken wings and French fries
  • VIP Lounge – $250
    • Reserved couch seating for a party of six
    • Open bar, well drinks
    • Unlimited Draught Rolling Rock or Bud Light, rotating craft handle manager’s choice
    • $50 food credit

More than 50 TVs throughout Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book provide optimal views of the games. Plus, the on-site William Hill Sports Book provides convenience for betting on the games.

SLS Las Vegas always offers complimentary covered parking and valet services. More information is available at www.slslasvegas.com.

 

