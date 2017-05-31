NBA Playoffs a Slam Dunk at Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book with All-Inclusive Packages

Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book at SLS Las Vegas will tip off the NBA championship with slam-dunk packages available exclusively during game-time action beginning tomorrow, June 1.

Available through the duration of the games, the packages include:

Tier 1 – $30/person Unlimited Draught Rolling Rock or Bud Light, rotating craft handle manager’s choice Endless chicken wings

Tier 2 – $45/per person Open bar, well drinks Unlimited Draught Rolling Rock or Bud Light, rotating craft handle manager’s choice $15 food credit

Tier 3 – $70/per person Open bar, well drinks Unlimited Draught Rolling Rock or Bud Light, rotating craft handle manager’s choice Endless chicken wings and French fries

VIP Lounge – $250 Reserved couch seating for a party of six Open bar, well drinks Unlimited Draught Rolling Rock or Bud Light, rotating craft handle manager’s choice $50 food credit



More than 50 TVs throughout Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book provide optimal views of the games. Plus, the on-site William Hill Sports Book provides convenience for betting on the games.

SLS Las Vegas always offers complimentary covered parking and valet services. More information is available at www.slslasvegas.com.