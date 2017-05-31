Playboy Fridays at TAO Beach, E-40 at TAO, J. Cole at LAVO

Friday afternoon, TAO Beach in The Venetian kicked off the holiday weekend with the launch of Playboy Fridays. TAO Beach cocktail staff donned their best bunny attire and paraded poolside at DJ Ruckus manned the decks. Every Friday through Sept. 1, Playboy will take over the party as beautiful Bunnies roam throughout in their iconic accessories, transforming TAO Beach into a sexy poolside playground.

Later that night, hip hop artist E-40 brought down the house for a packed TAO Nightclub. Taking the stage, he wowed the crowd with a set of his top hits before partying the night away with his entourage from a VIP table.

At LAVO Italian Restaurant in The Palazzo, recording artist J. Cole was spotted having dinner with friends. The group enjoyed the chicken parmesan, one-pound meatball, calamari and more.

TAO Beach/TAO Nightclub photo credit: Brenton Ho