Skye Canyon Hosts Skye & Stars: An Evening of Stargazing at Skye Canyon Park on June 3

Skye Canyon hosts its second annual Skye & Stars, an evening of stargazing and picnicking with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society on Saturday, June 3.Music, lawn games and picnicking starts at 7 p.m.; telescopes are open for viewing from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Skye & Stars takes place at Skye Canyon Park, is open to the public and free for all ages. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic and blankets. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local food trucks including 50 Shades of Green, Dude Where’s My Hotdog and Kona Ice as well as Skye Bistro, inside Skye Center.

LVAS will provide 10 telescopes and one Mallincam, a high-tech scientific video camera that eliminates light pollution from solar pictures and transmits images on a TV screen that allow viewers to see unobstructed, full-color video of celestial sightings from the night sky. LVAS club officers will be operating the telescopes and inform guests about the location of nebulas, planets, stars and diverse galaxies. LVAS will also offer a high-powered violet laser that makes it easy to identify various space objects.

“Last year we found Skye Canyon Park to be a magnificent location for observing and appreciating the cosmos. We selected early June for this event because attendees will get a special treat as Jupiter and the moon will be the two brightest solar system sights to be seen through a telescope,” said Greg McKay, Las Vegas Astronomical Society president. “Other stellar sights include an exceptionally bright view of Saturn and its rings.”

LVAS is a nonprofit organization of amateur astronomers that was formed to promote astronomy in Southern Nevada for the sole purpose of educating and sharing their passion with those who have an interest in astronomy. They hold regular meetings, observation gatherings; offer educational opportunities and services to schools and youth science programs, service agencies and other organizations.

“Partnering again with the Las Vegas Astronomy Society was an easy decision. Their organization not only has a passion for the outdoors but they are committed to building community though offering experiences that enrich one’s lifestyle,” said Troy Meier, General Manager, Skye Canyon Park. “At Skye Canyon, we try to make it easy for residents to participate in these types of recreational activities and guests get to experience what is it like to live in our community all year.”

Skye Canyon is the first master-planned community to open in Las Vegas in over a decade. Its Phase I homebuilders include Century Communities, Pardee Homes, Pulte Homes, and Woodside Homes. The community’s centerpiece is the 15 acre Skye Canyon Park, which includes Skye Center, an 8,142-squarefoot rustic contemporary community center that features Skye Bistro, an outdoor patio with fireplace and fire pits, as well as interactive home finding tools. Also included is Skye Fitness, a 9,663-square-foot stateof-the-art facility that includes an outdoor Junior Olympic swimming pool, yoga and spin rooms along with top-of-the-line fitness equipment. For more information about Skye Canyon, visit www.skyecanyon.com.