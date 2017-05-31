STRIVE with Janelle Hopes to Make Being Active Exciting for Beginners

By Ashley Glenn

Getting in shape is always made to seem so easy, but for those just starting to get active it can be a tough. Resources always seem to be for more those in more advanced positions and it can be discouraging for those who’d like to get more involved. But Janelle Brown, one of the stars of TLC’s reality show “Sister Wives,” is here to make a difference for those needing resources.

“When I started, I had not been active,” Brown said. “There were not a lot of resources, but I was fortunate I got mentors who knew what to do. I want to create that resource for others.”

Brown said that she had struggled to find the right resources when she started getting in shape herself. For many, it can be very frustrating to start being active, especially when the task can feel daunting if not discouraging. But Brown’s new online community STRIVE with Janelle looks to being the motivation behind the crucial step to a more healthy and active life-starting.

“Get moving, that was the first step,” Brown said. “It’s a work in progress, but it’s always going to be.”

Brown said how important it is to acknowledge that there will always be a next step and always room to improve. With STRIVE’s active program and resources, the opportunity to improve is always a possibility. STRIVE offers inspirational blog entries, special events, healthy recipe ideas, customized members-only work out videos and a private Facebook community that has one-on-one access to Brown.

“The goal is to make everyone feel strong and healthy in their own skin,” Brown said. “We’re offering a variety of fun competitions and challenges for those who want to make a difference in their lives.”

The change that being active can make to a person’s life is tremendous, and Brown knows just how important it is to continue to stay healthy after you’ve started. STRIVE’s community is set out to offer the motivation and encouragement to keep those who join from stopping. Brown said that this is something she has wanted to do for a long time.

“I love hearing stories from the different people this has impacted,” Brown said. “You know, there are real people who need real resources to get started.”

Having the right support from STRIVE is one thing, but Brown has the full support system of her own family right at home. Brown’s family was not only excited for her when she started STRIVE, but has now also been active members, creating a family affair for everyone to enjoy and to help Brown achieve her own goals.

“My goal is to help people get started and know they can do it,” Brown said. “That you can take back that quality of life.”

The inspiration Brown is setting for those ready to take a new lead on life is inspiration and a fantastic resource for support. Getting started is only the first step, as Brown put it, but staying healthy is a process that STRIVE looks to help members with. To learn more about STRIVE and their memberships, visit www.strivewithjanelle.com.