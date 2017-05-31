USFantasy Sports Offers a Lineup of Unforgettable Basketball, Mixed Martial Arts and NASCAR Props

This week, USFantasy Sports (USF), Nevada’s only legal daily fantasy sports platform, offers a lineup of unforgettable and exhilarating props for the upcoming professional basketball finals and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fights.

Game one of the professional basketball finals begins on Thursday, June 1 as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors compete in a best-of-seven game series to determine the league champion. USF players can make $2 win bets on the margin of victory, the basketball player(s) with the highest score, the game outcome and teaser combos. Betting is now open and closes on Thursday, June 1 at 6:05 p.m. PDT. The props and current odds can be found online here.

USF players can also cash in on the highly-anticipated MMA bouts that will take place on Saturday, June 3 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The co-main event features Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway in a featherweight title unification bout and two recent strawweight title challengers, Claudi Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Other thrilling fights includeVitor Belfort vs. Nate Marquardt, Paulo Borrachinha vs. Oluwale Bamgbose and Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros.

USF players can wager on each athlete to win by KO (stoppage, knockout, tapout, submission, disqualification or forfeit), decision or draw. USF players can make $2 win bets until Saturday, June 3. A complete list of MMA wagers and betting deadlines can be found here.

Additionally, props are now open for the AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series until Sunday, June 4 at 10:15 a.m. PDT. USF players can make $2 win bets on the driver with the best finish. The props and current odds can be found online here.

All MLB daily props can be found online here, NBA daily props can be found online here, NHL daily props can be found online here, and PGA daily props can be found here. NASCARdaily props can be found here. Play along with your friends in most Nevada race and sports books here. All USF odds are shown in real-time here.

