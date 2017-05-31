Wiz Khalifa, DJ Khaled, Tyga, 2 Chainz, Pusha T at Marquee and Beauty & Essex

On Sunday, the Memorial Day Weekend parties continued at TAO Group properties.

At Marquee Dayclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Wiz Khalifa took in the afternoon from a VIP cabana with his entourage as Deorro and W&W manned the decks. After the dayclub, Khalifa headed to TAO restaurant in The Venetian where he dined with friends in the private dining room.

At Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, hip hop artist Tyga enjoyed dinner before heading to Marquee Nightclub. Across the room, 2 Chainz also fueled up for a night out with a group of friends.

Later that night at Marquee Nightclub, DJ Khaled continued the party into the wee hours of the morning with a blowout performance and a special DJ set. Khaled played a brand-new track from 2 Chainz’s forthcoming album called “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” that features Travis Scott, prompting 2 Chainz to head to the DJ booth from his table and jump on the mic, hyping up the room. Also in the crowd at separate VIP tables were rappers Tyga and Pusha T.

Photo Credit: Brenton Ho